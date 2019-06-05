PostCSS plugin enabling configuration maps.

Installation

npm install postcss-map --save-dev

or

yarn add postcss-map

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const map = require ( 'postcss-map' ); let input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); let opts = { basePath : 'css' , maps : [ 'example.yml' , 'breakpoints.yml' , 'fonts.yml' ], }; postcss() .use(map(opts)) .process(input) .then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

Example usage from declaration values

map:

foo: bar: baz: 'yeah!'

input:

.baz { content : map (example, foo, bar, baz); }

output:

.baz { content : 'yeah!' ; }

Example usage from at-rules parameters

map:

small: 320px medium: 321px large: 800px

input:

@ media (min-width: map(breakpoints, medium)) { .test { width : 100% ; } }

output:

@ media (min-width: 321px ) { .test { width : 100% ; } }

Example from declaration blocks

map:

regular: font-family: "'Spinnaker Regular', sans-serif" font-weight: 'normal' font-feature-settings: "'onum', 'kern', 'liga', 'dlig', 'clig'" font-kerning: 'normal' bold: font-family: "'Spinnaker Bold', sans-serif" font-weight: 'normal' font-feature-settings: "'onum', 'kern', 'liga', 'dlig', 'clig'" font-kerning: 'normal'

input:

.whatever { @map fonts regular; }

output:

.whatever { font-family : 'Spinnaker Bold' , sans-serif; font-weight : normal; font-feature-settings : 'onum' , 'kern' , 'liga' , 'dlig' , 'clig' ; font-kerning : normal; }

Example usage with literal objects

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const map = require ( 'postcss-map' ); let input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); let opts = { basePath : 'css' , maps : [ { dummy : { one : 1 , two : 2 , }, }, 'example.yml' , 'breakpoints.yml' , 'fonts.yml' }] }; postcss() .use(map(opts)) .process(input) .then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

input:

.whatever { content : map (dummy, one); } .baz { content : map (example, foo, bar, baz); }

output:

.whatever { content : 1 ; } .baz { content : 'yeah!' ; }

Example usage with literal objects and short syntax

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const map = require ( 'postcss-map' ); let input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); let opts = { maps : [ { one : 1 , two : 2 , }, ], }; postcss() .use(map(opts)) .process(input) .then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

input:

.whatever { content : map (one); }

output:

.whatever { content : 1 ; }

Options

basePath

type: String

default: process.cwd

Base path to retrieve maps from.

maps

type: Array

default: []

An array representing maps files to load and parse. Map files can either be in YAML or JSON format.

You can also pass literal objects directly into the Array.

defaultMap (short syntax)

type: string

default: config

A shorter syntax is also available, so you don't have to type the map name on each call. To enable it you need to either have a map called config or only one map in your settings.

let opts = { basePath : 'css' , maps : [ 'foo.yml' ] maps : [ 'config.yml' , 'breakpoints.yml' ] };

map:

foo: 'foo value'

input:

.short { content : map (foo); }

output:

.short { content : 'foo value' ; }

Context

Used in conjunction with postcss-plugin-context you can benefit from contextualized maps and leverage the short syntax.

@ context brandColors { h1 { color : map (primary); } }

Credits

Licence

postcss-map is unlicensed.