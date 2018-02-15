npm i -D postcss-load-plugins
npm i -S|-D postcss-plugin
Install plugins and save them to your package.json dependencies/devDependencies.
package.json
Create
postcss section in your projects
package.json.
App
|– client
|– public
|
|- package.json
{
"postcss": {
"plugins": {
"postcss-plugin": {}
}
}
}
.postcssrc
Create a
.postcssrc file.
App
|– client
|– public
|
|- (.postcssrc|.postcssrc.json|.postcssrc.yaml)
|- package.json
JSON
{
"plugins": {
"postcss-plugin": {}
}
}
YAML
plugins:
postcss-plugin: {}
postcss.config.js or
.postcssrc.js
You may need some JavaScript logic to generate your config. For this case you can use a file named
postcss.config.js or
.postcssrc.js.
App
|– client
|– public
|
|- (postcss.config.js|.postcssrc.js)
|- package.json
Plugins can be loaded in either using an
{Object} or an
{Array}.
{Object}
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': ctx.plugin
}
})
{Array}
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
plugins: [
require('postcss-plugin')(ctx.plugin)
]
})
Plugin options can take the following values.
{}: Plugin loads with defaults
'postcss-plugin': {} || null
⚠️
{}must be an empty object
{Object}: Plugin loads with options
'postcss-plugin': { option: '', option: '' }
false: Plugin will not be loaded
'postcss-plugin': false
Plugin order is determined by declaration in the plugins section.
{
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': {}, // plugins[0]
'postcss-plugin': {}, // plugins[1]
'postcss-plugin': {} // plugins[2]
}
}
When using a function
(postcss.config.js), it is possible to pass context to
postcss-load-plugins, which will be evaluated before loading your plugins. By default
ctx.env (process.env.NODE_ENV) and
ctx.cwd (process.cwd()) are available.
postcss.config.js
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
plugins: {
postcss-import: {},
postcss-modules: ctx.modules ? {} : false,
cssnano: ctx.env === 'production' ? {} : false
}
})
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const postcss = require('postcss')
const pluginsrc = require('postcss-load-plugins')
const css = readFileSync('index.css', 'utf8')
const ctx = { modules: true }
pluginsrc(ctx).then((plugins) => {
postcss(plugins)
.process(css)
.then((result) => console.log(result.css))
})
|
Michael Ciniawsky
|
Mateusz Derks
|
Diogo Franco