Install

npm i -D postcss-load-plugins

Usage

npm i -S|-D postcss-plugin

Install plugins and save them to your package.json dependencies/devDependencies.

Create postcss section in your projects package.json .

App |– client |– public | |- package .json

{ "postcss" : { "plugins" : { "postcss-plugin" : {} } } }

Create a .postcssrc file.

App |– client |– public | |- (.postcssrc|.postcssrc.json|.postcssrc.yaml) |- package.json

JSON

{ "plugins" : { "postcss-plugin" : {} } }

YAML

plugins: postcss-plugin: {}

postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js

You may need some JavaScript logic to generate your config. For this case you can use a file named postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js .

App |– client |– public | |- (postcss.config.js|.postcssrc.js) |- package .json

Plugins can be loaded in either using an {Object} or an {Array} .

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : ctx.plugin } })

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-plugin' )(ctx.plugin) ] })

Options

Plugin options can take the following values.

{} : Plugin loads with defaults

'postcss-plugin' : {} || null

⚠️ {} must be an empty object

{Object} : Plugin loads with options

'postcss-plugin' : { option : '' , option : '' }

false : Plugin will not be loaded

'postcss-plugin' : false

Order

Plugin order is determined by declaration in the plugins section.

{ plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : {}, 'postcss-plugin' : {}, 'postcss-plugin' : {} } }

Context

When using a function (postcss.config.js) , it is possible to pass context to postcss-load-plugins , which will be evaluated before loading your plugins. By default ctx.env (process.env.NODE_ENV) and ctx.cwd (process.cwd()) are available.

Examples

postcss.config.js

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ plugins : { postcss- import : {}, postcss-modules: ctx.modules ? {} : false , cssnano : ctx.env === 'production' ? {} : false } })

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const pluginsrc = require ( 'postcss-load-plugins' ) const css = readFileSync( 'index.css' , 'utf8' ) const ctx = { modules : true } pluginsrc(ctx).then( ( plugins ) => { postcss(plugins) .process(css) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.css)) })

