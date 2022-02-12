npm i -D postcss-load-config
npm i -S|-D postcss-plugin
Install all required PostCSS plugins and save them to your package.json
dependencies/
devDependencies
Then create a PostCSS config file by choosing one of the following formats
package.json
Create a
postcss section in your project's
package.json
Project (Root)
|– client
|– public
|
|- package.json
{
"postcss": {
"parser": "sugarss",
"map": false,
"plugins": {
"postcss-plugin": {}
}
}
}
.postcssrc
Create a
.postcssrc file in JSON or YAML format
ℹ️ It's recommended to use an extension (e.g
.postcssrc.jsonor
.postcssrc.yml) instead of
.postcssrc
Project (Root)
|– client
|– public
|
|- (.postcssrc|.postcssrc.json|.postcssrc.yml)
|- package.json
.postcssrc.json
{
"parser": "sugarss",
"map": false,
"plugins": {
"postcss-plugin": {}
}
}
.postcssrc.yml
parser: sugarss
map: false
plugins:
postcss-plugin: {}
.postcssrc.js or
postcss.config.js
You may need some logic within your config. In this case create JS file named
.postcssrc.js or
postcss.config.js
Project (Root)
|– client
|– public
|
|- (.postcssrc.js|postcss.config.js)
|- package.json
You can export the config as an
{Object}
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
parser: 'sugarss',
map: false,
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': {}
}
}
Or export a
{Function} that returns the config (more about the
ctx param below)
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
parser: ctx.parser ? 'sugarss' : false,
map: ctx.env === 'development' ? ctx.map : false,
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': ctx.options.plugin
}
})
Plugins can be loaded either using an
{Object} or an
{Array}
{Object}
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
...options,
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': env === 'production' ? {} : false
}
})
ℹ️ When using an
{Object}, the key can be a Node.js module name, a path to a JavaScript file that is relative to the directory of the PostCSS config file, or an absolute path to a JavaScript file.
{Array}
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
...options,
plugins: [
env === 'production' ? require('postcss-plugin')() : false
]
})
⚠️ When using an
{Array}, make sure to
require()each plugin
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
to
{String}
undefined
|Destination File Path
map
{String\|Object}
false
|Enable/Disable Source Maps
from
{String}
undefined
|Source File Path
parser
{String\|Function}
false
|Custom PostCSS Parser
syntax
{String\|Function}
false
|Custom PostCSS Syntax
stringifier
{String\|Function}
false
|Custom PostCSS Stringifier
parser
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
parser: 'sugarss'
}
syntax
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
syntax: 'postcss-scss'
}
stringifier
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
stringifier: 'midas'
}
map
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
map: 'inline'
}
⚠️ In most cases
options.from&&
options.toare set by the third-party which integrates this package (CLI, gulp, webpack). It's unlikely one needs to set/use
options.from&&
options.towithin a config file. Unless you're a third-party plugin author using this module and its Node API directly dont't set
options.from&&
options.toyourself
to
module.exports = {
to: 'path/to/dest.css'
}
from
module.exports = {
from: 'path/to/src.css'
}
{} || null
The plugin will be loaded with defaults
'postcss-plugin': {} || null
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': {} || null
}
}
⚠️
{}must be an empty
{Object}literal
{Object}
The plugin will be loaded with given options
'postcss-plugin': { option: '', option: '' }
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': { option: '', option: '' }
}
}
false
The plugin will not be loaded
'postcss-plugin': false
.postcssrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': false
}
}
Ordering
Plugin execution order is determined by declaration in the plugins section (top-down)
{
plugins: {
'postcss-plugin': {}, // [0]
'postcss-plugin': {}, // [1]
'postcss-plugin': {} // [2]
}
}
When using a
{Function} (
postcss.config.js or
.postcssrc.js), it's possible to pass context to
postcss-load-config, which will be evaluated while loading your config. By default
ctx.env (process.env.NODE_ENV) and
ctx.cwd (process.cwd()) are available on the
ctx
{Object}
ℹ️ Most third-party integrations add additional properties to the
ctx(e.g
postcss-loader). Check the specific module's README for more information about what is available on the respective
ctx
postcss.config.js
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
parser: ctx.parser ? 'sugarss' : false,
map: ctx.env === 'development' ? ctx.map : false,
plugins: {
'postcss-import': {},
'postcss-nested': {},
cssnano: ctx.env === 'production' ? {} : false
}
})
"scripts": {
"build": "NODE_ENV=production node postcss",
"start": "NODE_ENV=development node postcss"
}
Async
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssrc = require('postcss-load-config')
const css = readFileSync('index.sss', 'utf8')
const ctx = { parser: true, map: 'inline' }
postcssrc(ctx).then(({ plugins, options }) => {
postcss(plugins)
.process(css, options)
.then((result) => console.log(result.css))
})
Sync
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssrc = require('postcss-load-config')
const css = readFileSync('index.sss', 'utf8')
const ctx = { parser: true, map: 'inline' }
const { plugins, options } = postcssrc.sync(ctx)
"scripts": {
"build": "NODE_ENV=production gulp",
"start": "NODE_ENV=development gulp"
}
const { task, src, dest, series, watch } = require('gulp')
const postcss = require('gulp-postcssrc')
const css = () => {
src('src/*.css')
.pipe(postcss())
.pipe(dest('dest'))
})
task('watch', () => {
watch(['src/*.css', 'postcss.config.js'], css)
})
task('default', series(css, 'watch'))
"scripts": {
"build": "NODE_ENV=production webpack",
"start": "NODE_ENV=development webpack-dev-server"
}
webpack.config.js
module.exports = (env) => ({
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader',
'postcss-loader'
]
}
]
}
})
|
Michael Ciniawsky
|
Mateusz Derks
|
Ryan Dunckel
|
Patrick Gilday
|
Dalton Santos
|
François Wouts
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.