Install

npm i -D postcss-load-config

Usage

npm i -S|-D postcss-plugin

Install all required PostCSS plugins and save them to your package.json dependencies / devDependencies

Then create a PostCSS config file by choosing one of the following formats

Create a postcss section in your project's package.json

Project (Root) |– client |– public | |- package .json

{ "postcss" : { "parser" : "sugarss" , "map" : false , "plugins" : { "postcss-plugin" : {} } } }

Create a .postcssrc file in JSON or YAML format

ℹ️ It's recommended to use an extension (e.g .postcssrc.json or .postcssrc.yml ) instead of .postcssrc

Project (Root) |– client |– public | |- (.postcssrc|.postcssrc.json|.postcssrc.yml) |- package.json

.postcssrc.json

{ "parser" : "sugarss" , "map" : false , "plugins" : { "postcss-plugin" : {} } }

.postcssrc.yml

parser: sugarss map: false plugins: postcss-plugin: {}

.postcssrc.js or postcss.config.js

You may need some logic within your config. In this case create JS file named .postcssrc.js or postcss.config.js

Project (Root) |– client |– public | |- (.postcssrc.js|postcss.config.js) |- package .json

You can export the config as an {Object}

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { parser : 'sugarss' , map : false , plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : {} } }

Or export a {Function} that returns the config (more about the ctx param below)

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ parser : ctx.parser ? 'sugarss' : false , map : ctx.env === 'development' ? ctx.map : false , plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : ctx.options.plugin } })

Plugins can be loaded either using an {Object} or an {Array}

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ ...options, plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : env === 'production' ? {} : false } })

ℹ️ When using an {Object} , the key can be a Node.js module name, a path to a JavaScript file that is relative to the directory of the PostCSS config file, or an absolute path to a JavaScript file.

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ ...options, plugins : [ env === 'production' ? require ( 'postcss-plugin' )() : false ] })

⚠️ When using an {Array} , make sure to require() each plugin

Options

Name Type Default Description to {String} undefined Destination File Path map {String\|Object} false Enable/Disable Source Maps from {String} undefined Source File Path parser {String\|Function} false Custom PostCSS Parser syntax {String\|Function} false Custom PostCSS Syntax stringifier {String\|Function} false Custom PostCSS Stringifier

parser

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { parser : 'sugarss' }

syntax

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { syntax : 'postcss-scss' }

stringifier

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { stringifier : 'midas' }

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { map : 'inline' }

⚠️ In most cases options.from && options.to are set by the third-party which integrates this package (CLI, gulp, webpack). It's unlikely one needs to set/use options.from && options.to within a config file. Unless you're a third-party plugin author using this module and its Node API directly dont't set options.from && options.to yourself

to

module .exports = { to : 'path/to/dest.css' }

from

module .exports = { from : 'path/to/src.css' }

Plugins

{} || null

The plugin will be loaded with defaults

'postcss-plugin' : {} || null

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : {} || null } }

⚠️ {} must be an empty {Object} literal

The plugin will be loaded with given options

'postcss-plugin' : { option : '' , option : '' }

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : { option : '' , option : '' } } }

false

The plugin will not be loaded

'postcss-plugin' : false

.postcssrc.js

module .exports = { plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : false } }

Ordering

Plugin execution order is determined by declaration in the plugins section (top-down)

{ plugins : { 'postcss-plugin' : {}, 'postcss-plugin' : {}, 'postcss-plugin' : {} } }

Context

When using a {Function} ( postcss.config.js or .postcssrc.js ), it's possible to pass context to postcss-load-config , which will be evaluated while loading your config. By default ctx.env (process.env.NODE_ENV) and ctx.cwd (process.cwd()) are available on the ctx {Object}

ℹ️ Most third-party integrations add additional properties to the ctx (e.g postcss-loader ). Check the specific module's README for more information about what is available on the respective ctx

Examples

postcss.config.js

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ parser : ctx.parser ? 'sugarss' : false , map : ctx.env === 'development' ? ctx.map : false , plugins : { 'postcss-import' : {}, 'postcss-nested' : {}, cssnano : ctx.env === 'production' ? {} : false } })

"scripts" : { "build" : "NODE_ENV=production node postcss" , "start" : "NODE_ENV=development node postcss" }

Async

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssrc = require ( 'postcss-load-config' ) const css = readFileSync( 'index.sss' , 'utf8' ) const ctx = { parser : true , map : 'inline' } postcssrc(ctx).then( ( { plugins, options } ) => { postcss(plugins) .process(css, options) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result.css)) })

Sync

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssrc = require ( 'postcss-load-config' ) const css = readFileSync( 'index.sss' , 'utf8' ) const ctx = { parser : true , map : 'inline' } const { plugins, options } = postcssrc.sync(ctx)

"scripts" : { "build" : "NODE_ENV=production gulp" , "start" : "NODE_ENV=development gulp" }

const { task, src, dest, series, watch } = require ( 'gulp' ) const postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcssrc' ) const css = () => { src( 'src/*.css' ) .pipe(postcss()) .pipe(dest( 'dest' )) }) task( 'watch' , () => { watch([ 'src/*.css' , 'postcss.config.js' ], css) }) task( 'default' , series(css, 'watch' ))

"scripts" : { "build" : "NODE_ENV=production webpack" , "start" : "NODE_ENV=development webpack-dev-server" }

webpack.config.js

module .exports = ( env ) => ({ module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'postcss-loader' ] } ] } })

