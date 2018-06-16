PostCSS plugin that defines a
lh unit based on the root line-height, used for vertical rhythm in a web layout.
Built for Concise CSS.
Write this:
:root {
font: 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica", "Arial", sans-serif;
}
section {
margin-bottom: 1lh;
padding-top: .5lh;
}
And get this:
:root {
font: 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica", "Arial", sans-serif;
}
section {
margin-bottom: 1.5rem;
padding-top: 0.75rem;
}
$ npm install postcss-lh
postcss([ require('postcss-lh') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
rootSelector
string
:root
The selector where the line height is set. You can use
html or
body for example, but by default
it will use
:root.
unit
string
lh
The unit to be used in your CSS.
lineHeight
number
1.5
The default line height. Used only when a line height definition in the root element is not found.
MIT - James Kolce