PostCSS plugin that defines a lh unit based on the root line-height, used for vertical rhythm in a web layout.

Built for Concise CSS.

Write this:

:root { font : 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica" , "Arial" , sans-serif; } section { margin-bottom : 1 lh; padding-top : . 5 lh; }

And get this:

:root { font : 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica" , "Arial" , sans-serif; } section { margin-bottom : 1.5rem ; padding-top : 0.75rem ; }

Installation

$ npm install postcss-lh

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-lh' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

rootSelector

Type: string

Default: :root

The selector where the line height is set. You can use html or body for example, but by default it will use :root .

unit

Type: string

Default: lh

The unit to be used in your CSS.

lineHeight

Type: number

Default: 1.5

The default line height. Used only when a line height definition in the root element is not found.

License

MIT - James Kolce