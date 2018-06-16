openbase logo
Readme

PostCSS-LH

Build Status npm version

PostCSS plugin that defines a lh unit based on the root line-height, used for vertical rhythm in a web layout.

Built for Concise CSS.

Write this:

:root {
  font: 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica", "Arial", sans-serif;
}

section {
  margin-bottom: 1lh;
  padding-top: .5lh;
}

And get this:

:root {
  font: 16px / 1.5 "Helvetica", "Arial", sans-serif;
}

section {
  margin-bottom: 1.5rem;
  padding-top: 0.75rem;
}

Installation

$ npm install postcss-lh

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-lh') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

rootSelector

  • Type: string
  • Default: :root

The selector where the line height is set. You can use html or body for example, but by default it will use :root.

unit

  • Type: string
  • Default: lh

The unit to be used in your CSS.

lineHeight

  • Type: number
  • Default: 1.5

The default line height. Used only when a line height definition in the root element is not found.

License

MIT - James Kolce

