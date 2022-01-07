A PostCSS Syntax for parsing LESS
Note: This module requires Node v6.14.4+.
poscss-less is not a LESS compiler. For compiling LESS, please use the official toolset for LESS.
Using npm:
npm install postcss-less --save-dev
The most common use of
postcss-less is for applying PostCSS transformations directly to LESS source. eg. ia theme written in LESS which uses Autoprefixer to add appropriate vendor prefixes.
const syntax = require('postcss-less');
postcss(plugins)
.process(lessText, { syntax: syntax })
.then(function (result) {
result.content // LESS with transformations
});
@import
Parsing of LESS-specific
@import statements and options are supported.
@import (option) 'file.less';
The AST will contain an
AtRule node with:
import: true property
filename: <String> property containing the imported filename
options: <String> property containing any import options specified
Parsing of single-line comments in CSS is supported.
:root {
// Main theme color
--color: red;
}
The AST will contain a
Comment node with an
inline: true property.
Parsing of LESS mixins is supported.
.my-mixin {
color: black;
}
The AST will contain an
AtRule node with a
mixin: true property.
!important
Mixins that declare
!important will contain an
important: true property on their respective node.
Parsing of LESS variables is supported.
@link-color: #428bca;
The AST will contain an
AtRule node with a
variable: true property.
Note: LESS variables are strictly parsed - a colon (
:) must immediately follow a variable name.
To process LESS code without PostCSS transformations, custom stringifier should be provided.
const postcss = require('postcss');
const syntax = require('postcss-less');
const less = `
// inline comment
.container {
.mixin-1();
.mixin-2;
.mixin-3 (@width: 100px) {
width: @width;
}
}
.rotation(@deg:5deg){
.transform(rotate(@deg));
}
`;
const result = await postcss().process(less, { syntax });
// will contain the value of `less`
const { content } = result;