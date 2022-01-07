A PostCSS Syntax for parsing LESS

Note: This module requires Node v6.14.4+. poscss-less is not a LESS compiler. For compiling LESS, please use the official toolset for LESS.

Install

Using npm:

npm install postcss-less --save-dev

Please consider becoming a patron if you find this module useful.

Usage

The most common use of postcss-less is for applying PostCSS transformations directly to LESS source. eg. ia theme written in LESS which uses Autoprefixer to add appropriate vendor prefixes.

const syntax = require ( 'postcss-less' ); postcss(plugins) .process(lessText, { syntax : syntax }) .then( function ( result ) { result.content });

LESS Specific Parsing

Parsing of LESS-specific @import statements and options are supported.

@import (option) 'file.less' ;

The AST will contain an AtRule node with:

an import: true property

property a filename: <String> property containing the imported filename

property containing the imported filename an options: <String> property containing any import options specified

Parsing of single-line comments in CSS is supported.

:root { --color : red; }

The AST will contain a Comment node with an inline: true property.

Mixins

Parsing of LESS mixins is supported.

.my-mixin { color : black; }

The AST will contain an AtRule node with a mixin: true property.

Mixins that declare !important will contain an important: true property on their respective node.

Variables

Parsing of LESS variables is supported.

@link-color: #428bca ;

The AST will contain an AtRule node with a variable: true property.

Note: LESS variables are strictly parsed - a colon ( : ) must immediately follow a variable name.

Stringifying

To process LESS code without PostCSS transformations, custom stringifier should be provided.

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const syntax = require ( 'postcss-less' ); const less = ` // inline comment .container { .mixin-1(); .mixin-2; .mixin-3 (@width: 100px) { width: @width; } } .rotation(@deg:5deg){ .transform(rotate(@deg)); } ` ; const result = await postcss().process(less, { syntax }); const { content } = result;

Use Cases

Lint LESS code with 3rd-party plugins.

Apply PostCSS transformations (such as Autoprefixer) directly to the LESS source code

CONTRIBUTING

LICENSE (MIT)