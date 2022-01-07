openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pl

postcss-less

by Andrew Powell
5.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS Syntax for parsing LESS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-less

tests cover size

A PostCSS Syntax for parsing LESS

Note: This module requires Node v6.14.4+. poscss-less is not a LESS compiler. For compiling LESS, please use the official toolset for LESS.

Install

Using npm:

npm install postcss-less --save-dev

Please consider becoming a patron if you find this module useful.

Usage

The most common use of postcss-less is for applying PostCSS transformations directly to LESS source. eg. ia theme written in LESS which uses Autoprefixer to add appropriate vendor prefixes.

const syntax = require('postcss-less');
postcss(plugins)
  .process(lessText, { syntax: syntax })
  .then(function (result) {
    result.content // LESS with transformations
});

LESS Specific Parsing

@import

Parsing of LESS-specific @import statements and options are supported.

@import (option) 'file.less';

The AST will contain an AtRule node with:

  • an import: true property
  • a filename: <String> property containing the imported filename
  • an options: <String> property containing any import options specified

Inline Comments

Parsing of single-line comments in CSS is supported.

:root {
    // Main theme color
    --color: red;
}

The AST will contain a Comment node with an inline: true property.

Mixins

Parsing of LESS mixins is supported.

.my-mixin {
  color: black;
}

The AST will contain an AtRule node with a mixin: true property.

!important

Mixins that declare !important will contain an important: true property on their respective node.

Variables

Parsing of LESS variables is supported.

@link-color: #428bca;

The AST will contain an AtRule node with a variable: true property.

Note: LESS variables are strictly parsed - a colon (:) must immediately follow a variable name.

Stringifying

To process LESS code without PostCSS transformations, custom stringifier should be provided.

const postcss = require('postcss');
const syntax = require('postcss-less');

const less = `
    // inline comment

    .container {
        .mixin-1();
        .mixin-2;
        .mixin-3 (@width: 100px) {
            width: @width;
        }
    }

    .rotation(@deg:5deg){
      .transform(rotate(@deg));
    }
`;

const result = await postcss().process(less, { syntax });

 // will contain the value of `less`
const { content } = result;

Use Cases

  • Lint LESS code with 3rd-party plugins.
  • Apply PostCSS transformations (such as Autoprefixer) directly to the LESS source code

Meta

CONTRIBUTING

LICENSE (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial