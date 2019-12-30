PostCSS syntax for parsing CSS in JS literals:
First thing's first, install the module:
npm install postcss-syntax postcss-jsx --save-dev
const postcss = require('postcss');
const stylelint = require('stylelint');
const syntax = require('postcss-syntax');
postcss([stylelint({ fix: true })]).process(source, { syntax: syntax }).then(function (result) {
// An alias for the result.css property. Use it with syntaxes that generate non-CSS output.
result.content
});
input:
import glm from 'glamorous';
const Component1 = glm.a({
flexDirectionn: 'row',
display: 'inline-block',
color: '#fff',
});
output:
import glm from 'glamorous';
const Component1 = glm.a({
color: '#fff',
display: 'inline-block',
flexDirectionn: 'row',
});
Add support for more
css-in-js package:
const syntax = require('postcss-syntax')({
"i-css": (index, namespace) => namespace[index + 1] === "addStyles",
"styled-components": true,
});
See: postcss-syntax
The main use case of this plugin is to apply PostCSS transformations to CSS code in template literals & styles as object literals.