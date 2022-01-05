PostCSS JS

PostCSS for for CSS-in-JS and styles in JS objects.

For example, to use Stylelint or RTLCSS plugins in your workflow.

Usage

Processing

const postcssJs = require ( 'postcss-js' ) const autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ) const prefixer = postcssJs.sync([ autoprefixer ]) const style = prefixer({ userSelect : 'none' }) style

Compile CSS-in-JS to CSS

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssJs = require ( 'postcss-js' ) const style = { top : 10 , '&:hover' : { top : 5 } }; postcss().process(style, { parser : postcssJs }).then( ( result ) => { result.css })

Compile CSS to CSS-in-JS

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const postcssJs = require ( 'postcss-js' ) const css = '--text-color: #DD3A0A; @media screen { z-index: 1; color: var(--text-color) }' const root = postcss.parse(css) postcssJs.objectify(root)

API

sync(plugins): function

Create PostCSS processor with simple API, but with only sync PostCSS plugins support.

Processor is just a function, which takes one style object and return other.

async(plugins): function

Same as sync , but also support async plugins.

Returned processor will return Promise.

parse(obj): Root

Parse CSS-in-JS style object to PostCSS Root instance.

It converts numbers to pixels and parses [Free Style] like selectors and at-rules:

{ '@media screen' : { '&:hover' : { top : 10 } } }

This methods use Custom Syntax name convention, so you can use it like this:

postcss().process(obj, { parser : postcssJs })

objectify(root): object

Convert PostCSS Root instance to CSS-in-JS style object.

Troubleshoot

Webpack may need some extra config for some PostCSS plugins.

Module parse failed

Autoprefixer and some other plugins need a json-loader to import data.

So, please install this loader and add to webpack config: