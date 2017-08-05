PostCSS plugin that adds new pseudo elements to inputs for easy cross-browser styling of their inner elements. Currently the only input supported is Range, more will be added as more vendor-specific pseudo selectors are made available.
Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers
Input
input[type="range"]::track {
background: #9d9d9d;
height: 3px;
}
input[type="range"]::thumb {
background: #4286be;
width: 16px;
height: 8px;
}
Output
input[type="range"]::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {
-webkit-appearance: none;
background: #9d9d9d;
height: 3px;
}
input[type="range"]::-moz-range-track {
-moz-appearance: none;
background: #9d9d9d;
height: 3px;
}
input[type="range"]::-ms-track {
background: #9d9d9d;
height: 3px;
}
input[type="range"]::-webkit-slider-thumb {
-webkit-appearance: none;
background: #4286be;
width: 16px;
height: 8px;
}
input[type="range"]::-moz-range-thumb {
-moz-appearance: none;
background: #4286be;
width: 16px;
height: 8px;
}
input[type="range"]::-ms-thumb {
background: #4286be;
width: 16px;
height: 8px;
}
input[type="range"] {
-webkit-appearance: none;
}
input[type=range]::-moz-focus-outer {
border: 0;
}
Notes on output:
Selectors are not grouped because if a browser finds a single selector it doesn't understand in a group, the whole group is ignored (see Selectors Level 3)
-[vendor]-appearance: none; is added so your custom styles apply. On Chrome and Safari this means you must style both
::track and
::thumb, since the appearance must be set on the root element as well
The additional
::-moz-focus-outer rule removes the inconsistent dotted focus outline on firefox.
postcss([ require('postcss-input-style') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
MIT © Sean King