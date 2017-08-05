PostCSS Input Style

PostCSS plugin that adds new pseudo elements to inputs for easy cross-browser styling of their inner elements. Currently the only input supported is Range, more will be added as more vendor-specific pseudo selectors are made available.

Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers

Input

input [type="range"] ::track { background : #9d9d9d ; height : 3px ; } input [type="range"] ::thumb { background : #4286be ; width : 16px ; height : 8px ; }

Output

input [type="range"] ::-webkit-slider-runnable-track { -webkit-appearance : none; background : #9d9d9d ; height : 3px ; } input [type="range"] ::-moz-range-track { -moz-appearance : none; background : #9d9d9d ; height : 3px ; } input [type="range"] ::-ms-track { background : #9d9d9d ; height : 3px ; } input [type="range"] ::-webkit-slider-thumb { -webkit-appearance : none; background : #4286be ; width : 16px ; height : 8px ; } input [type="range"] ::-moz-range-thumb { -moz-appearance : none; background : #4286be ; width : 16px ; height : 8px ; } input [type="range"] ::-ms-thumb { background : #4286be ; width : 16px ; height : 8px ; } input [type="range"] { -webkit-appearance : none; } input [type=range] ::-moz-focus-outer { border : 0 ; }

Notes on output:

Selectors are not grouped because if a browser finds a single selector it doesn't understand in a group, the whole group is ignored (see Selectors Level 3)

-[vendor]-appearance: none; is added so your custom styles apply. On Chrome and Safari this means you must style both ::track and ::thumb , since the appearance must be set on the root element as well

The additional ::-moz-focus-outer rule removes the inconsistent dotted focus outline on firefox.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-input-style' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

MIT © Sean King