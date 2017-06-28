openbase logo
postcss-input-range

by csstools
4.0.0 (see all)

Use unprefixed input range selectors in CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Input Range PostCSS Logo

NPM Version Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Gitter Chat

Input Range lets you style input ranges with unprefixed selectors.

/* before */

::range-track {
  background: #3071a9;
  width: 100%;
}

::range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

/* after */

::-moz-range-track {
  background: #3071a9;
  width: 100%;
}

::-ms-track {
  background: #3071a9;
  width: 100%;
}

::-webkit-slider-runnable-track {
  background: #3071a9;
  width: 100%;
}

::-moz-range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

::-webkit-slider-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
  cursor: pointer;
}

Supported selectors

::range-track

Styles the track of a range.

::range-thumb

Styles the thumb of a range.

::range-lower

Styles the lower track of a range before the thumb. Only supported in Firefox, Edge and IE 10+.

::range-upper

Styles the upper track of a range after the thumb. Only supported in Edge and IE 10+.

Options

method

Type: String
Default: 'replace'

clone

Copies any rules with ::range pseudo-elements to new rules using prefixes.

/* before */

::range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

/* after */

::-moz-range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-webkit-slider-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}
replace

Copies any rules with ::range pseudo-elements to new rules using prefixes while removing the original.

/* before */

::range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

/* after */

::-moz-range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-webkit-slider-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}
warn

Warns whenever a ::range pseudo-class is found.

strict

Type: Boolean Default: true

true

Ignores prefixed ::range-type pseudo-classes.

/* before */

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

/* after */

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}
false

Processes prefixed ::range-type pseudo-classes.

/* before */

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

/* after */

::-moz-range-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-ms-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

::-webkit-slider-thumb {
  border-radius: 3px;
}

Usage

Add Input Range to your build tool:

npm install postcss-input-range --save-dev

Node

Use Input Range to process your CSS:

require('postcss-input-range').process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range as a plugin:

postcss([
  require('postcss-input-range')()
]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');

gulp.task('css', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
    postcss([
      require('postcss-input-range')()
    ])
  ).pipe(
    gulp.dest('.')
  );
});

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      use: [
        require('postcss-input-range')()
      ]
    },
    dist: {
      src: '*.css'
    }
  }
});

