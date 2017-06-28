Input Range

Input Range lets you style input ranges with unprefixed selectors.

::range-track { background : #3071a9 ; width : 100% ; } ::range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; cursor : pointer; } ::-moz-range-track { background : #3071a9 ; width : 100% ; } ::-ms-track { background : #3071a9 ; width : 100% ; } ::-webkit-slider-runnable-track { background : #3071a9 ; width : 100% ; } ::-moz-range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; cursor : pointer; } ::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; cursor : pointer; } ::-webkit-slider-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; cursor : pointer; }

Supported selectors

Styles the track of a range.

Styles the thumb of a range.

Styles the lower track of a range before the thumb. Only supported in Firefox, Edge and IE 10+.

Styles the upper track of a range after the thumb. Only supported in Edge and IE 10+.

Options

method

Type: String

Default: 'replace'

clone

Copies any rules with ::range pseudo-elements to new rules using prefixes.

::range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-moz-range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-webkit-slider-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; }

replace

Copies any rules with ::range pseudo-elements to new rules using prefixes while removing the original.

::range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-moz-range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-webkit-slider-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; }

warn

Warns whenever a ::range pseudo-class is found.

strict

Type: Boolean Default: true

true

Ignores prefixed ::range -type pseudo-classes.

::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; }

false

Processes prefixed ::range -type pseudo-classes.

::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-moz-range-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-ms-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; } ::-webkit-slider-thumb { border-radius : 3px ; }

Usage

Add Input Range to your build tool:

npm install postcss-input-range --save-dev

Node

Use Input Range to process your CSS:

require ( 'postcss-input-range' ).process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range as a plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-input-range' )() ]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'postcss-input-range' )() ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use Input Range in your Gruntfile: