PostCSS plugin to reference an SVG file and control its attributes with CSS syntax.

@svg-load nav url(img/nav.svg) { fill: #cfc; path:nth-child(2) { fill: #ff0; } } .nav { background: svg-inline(nav); } .up { background: svg-load('img/arrow-up.svg', fill=#000, stroke=#fff); }

.nav { background : url ( "data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg fill='%23cfc'%3E%3Cpath d='...'/%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%23ff0'/%3E%3Cpath d='...'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .up { background : url ( "data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg fill='%23000' stroke='%23fff'%3E...%3C/svg%3E" ); }

PostCSS parsers allow to use different syntax (but only one syntax in one svg-load() definition):

.up { background: svg-load('img/arrow-up.svg', fill: #000, stroke: #fff); } .down { background: svg-load('img/arrow-down.svg', fill=#000, stroke=#fff); }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-inline-svg' )(options) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

Array of paths to resolve URL. Paths are tried in order, until an existing file is found.

Default: false - path will be relative to source file if it was specified.

Default: false - with true removes all fill attributes before applying specified. Passed RegExp filters files by ID.

Default: false - with true removes all stroke attributes before applying specified. Passed RegExp filters files by ID.

Processes SVG after applying parameters. Default will be ommited if passed false .

Default:

function encode ( code ) { return code .replace( /%/g , '%25' ) .replace( /</g , '%3C' ) .replace( />/g , '%3E' ) .replace( /&/g , '%26' ) .replace( /#/g , "%23" ) .replace( /{/g , "%7B" ) .replace( /}/g , "%7D" ); }

Transforms SVG after encode function and generates URL.

type: boolean default: true

Adds xmlns attribute to SVG if not present.

Frequently asked questions

Why svg-load() doesn't work and the color still black (or red or whatever)?

That's because svg-load() overrides attributes only in <svg> element and children inherit that color. But if there is already color on children nothing will be inherited.

For example

< svg > < path fill = "#ff0000" d = "..." /> </ svg >

after inline-svg (fill: #000) will looks like

< svg fill = "#000" > < path fill = "#ff0000" d = "..." /> </ svg >

There are three solutions: to remove that attribute (preferable), to use extended @svg-load notation or to use removeFill option.

How to optimize svg on build step?

There is a plugin. :)

You are able to add postcss-svgo in your PostCSS plugins list which will detect every URL which contains data SVG URI and minify via svgo.

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-inline-svg' ), require ( 'postcss-svgo' ) ])

Or if you use cssnano your SVG URLs already minified as cssnano includes postcss-svgo.

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-inline-svg' ), require ( 'cssnano' ) ])

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin

