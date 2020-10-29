openbase logo
by Bogdan Chadkin
5.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to reference an SVG file and control its attributes with CSS syntax

Overview

Documentation
60K

GitHub Stars

441

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

postcss-inline-svg Build Status

PostCSS plugin to reference an SVG file and control its attributes with CSS syntax.

@svg-load nav url(img/nav.svg) {
    fill: #cfc;
    path:nth-child(2) {
        fill: #ff0;
    }
}
.nav {
    background: svg-inline(nav);
}
.up {
    background: svg-load('img/arrow-up.svg', fill=#000, stroke=#fff);
}

.nav {
    background: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg fill='%23cfc'%3E%3Cpath d='...'/%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%23ff0'/%3E%3Cpath d='...'/%3E%3C/svg%3E");
}
.up {
    background: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg fill='%23000' stroke='%23fff'%3E...%3C/svg%3E");
}

PostCSS parsers allow to use different syntax (but only one syntax in one svg-load() definition):

.up {
    background: svg-load('img/arrow-up.svg', fill: #000, stroke: #fff);
}
.down {
    background: svg-load('img/arrow-down.svg', fill=#000, stroke=#fff);
}

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-inline-svg')(options) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

options.paths

Array of paths to resolve URL. Paths are tried in order, until an existing file is found.

Default: false - path will be relative to source file if it was specified.

options.removeFill

Default: false - with true removes all fill attributes before applying specified. Passed RegExp filters files by ID.

options.removeStroke

Default: false - with true removes all stroke attributes before applying specified. Passed RegExp filters files by ID.

options.encode(svg)

Processes SVG after applying parameters. Default will be ommited if passed false.

Default:

function encode(code) {
    return code
        .replace(/%/g, '%25')
        .replace(/</g, '%3C')
        .replace(/>/g, '%3E')
        .replace(/&/g, '%26')
        .replace(/#/g, "%23")
        .replace(/{/g, "%7B")
        .replace(/}/g, "%7D");
}

options.transform(svg, path)

Transforms SVG after encode function and generates URL.

options.xmlns

type: boolean default: true

Adds xmlns attribute to SVG if not present.

Frequently asked questions

Why svg-load() doesn't work and the color still black (or red or whatever)?

That's because svg-load() overrides attributes only in <svg> element and children inherit that color. But if there is already color on children nothing will be inherited.

For example

<svg>
    <path fill="#ff0000" d="..." />
</svg>

after inline-svg (fill: #000) will looks like

<svg fill="#000">
    <path fill="#ff0000" d="..." />
</svg>

There are three solutions: to remove that attribute (preferable), to use extended @svg-load notation or to use removeFill option.

How to optimize svg on build step?

There is a plugin. :)

You are able to add postcss-svgo in your PostCSS plugins list which will detect every URL which contains data SVG URI and minify via svgo.

postcss([
    require('postcss-inline-svg'),
    require('postcss-svgo')
])

Or if you use cssnano your SVG URLs already minified as cssnano includes postcss-svgo.

postcss([
    require('postcss-inline-svg'),
    require('cssnano')
])

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin

