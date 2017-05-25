PostCSS Inline Rtl

PostCSS plugin to inline the minimal amount of RTL CSS you need.

Requirement

Always have a dir="ltr" or dir="rtl" in your HTML tag.

Examples

.class { color : red; }

.class { border-left : 10px ; color : red; } html [dir='ltr'] .class { border-left : 10px } html [dir='rtl'] .class { border-right : 10px } .class { color : red; }

.class { margin-left : 10px ; } html [dir='ltr'] .class { margin-left : 10px } html [dir='rtl'] .class { margin-right : 10px }

.class { border-left : 10px ; border : none; } html [dir] .class { border : none; } html [dir='ltr'] .class { border-left : 10px ; } html [dir='rtl'] .class { border-right : 10px ; }

.class { composes : otherClass; border : none; } .class { composes : otherClass; } html [dir] .class { border : none; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-inline-rtl' ) ])

Cred

+1 for rtlcss, as this wouldn't exist without it!

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.