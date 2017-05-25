openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pir

postcss-inline-rtl

by Jakob Werner
0.9.8 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to inline the minimal amount of RTL CSS you need.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

901

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Inline Rtl Build Status

PostCSS plugin to inline the minimal amount of RTL CSS you need.

Requirement

Always have a dir="ltr" or dir="rtl" in your HTML tag.

Examples

/*  Normal code */
.class {
  color: red;
} 

/*  => no change */

.class{
  border-left: 10px;
  color: red;
}

/*  Converts to: */
html[dir='ltr'] .class {
  border-left: 10px
}
html[dir='rtl'] .class {
  border-right: 10px
}
.class {
  color: red;
}

.class {
  margin-left: 10px;
}

/*  converts to: */
html[dir='ltr'] .class {
  margin-left: 10px
}
html[dir='rtl'] .class {
  margin-right: 10px
}

/*  Edge case (cancelling LTR/RTL values) */
.class {
  border-left: 10px;
  border: none; /*  Notice this doesn't change LTR-RTL */
}

/*  converts to: */
html[dir] .class {
  border: none;
}
html[dir='ltr'] .class {
  border-left: 10px;
}
html[dir='rtl'] .class {
  border-right: 10px;
}

/*  Edge case (RTL-invariant) + CSS modules */
.class {
  composes: otherClass;
  border: none; /*  Notice this doesn't change LTR-RTL */
}

/*  Converts to: */
.class {
    composes: otherClass;
}
html[dir] .class {
  border: none;
}

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-inline-rtl') ])

Cred

+1 for rtlcss, as this wouldn't exist without it!

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial