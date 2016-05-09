PostCSS plugin to use inline comments in CSS. The only thing I missed.

It's depreacted

Please use postCSS-SCSS instead.

Installation

$ npm i postcss- inline - comment

Usage

With Node.js:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), postcss = require ( 'postcss' ), inlineComment = require ( 'postcss-inline-comment' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( 'style.css' , 'utf8' ); var output = postcss() .use(inlineComment()) .process(css).css;

With Grunt via grunt-postcss

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { processors : [ require ( 'postcss-inline-comment' ) ] }, dist : { src : 'src/style.css' , dest : 'dest/style.css' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); };

With gulp.js via gulp-postcss

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var postCSS = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var postCSS_InlineComment = require ( 'postcss-inline-comment' ); gulp.task( 'postcss' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/style.css' ) .pipe(postCSS([ postCSS_InlineComment() ])) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' )); });

Using this 'style.css':

.foo { // margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; }

you will get:

.foo { padding : 0 ; }

(But it's only works for declarations inside rules, yet.)

Options

Nope.

It is just a little hack

Feel free to use it, but if you want work with SCSS syntax take a look at postCSS-SCSS.