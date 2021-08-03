openbase logo
pib

postcss-inline-base64

by Thiago Magalhães
7.1.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin used to replace value inside of url function to base64

Overview

944

23

7mos ago

2

4

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

PostCSS Inline Base64

Node.js CI Coverage Status Snyk badge

PostCSS plugin used to replace value inside of url function to base64

Usage

See the example below

postcss([ require('postcss-inline-base64')(options) ])

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
baseDirstringprocess.cwd()Path to load files

Example

Use the syntax below inside url() function:

Variations:

 - b64---{file}---
 - b64---'{file}'---
 - b64---"{file}"---
 - 'b64---{file}---'
 - "b64---{file}---"

input

:root {
  --image: 'b64---./example.gif---';
}

@font-face {
  font-family: 'example';
  src: url('b64---./example.woff---') format('woff'), url('b64---./example.woff2---') format('woff2');
  font-weight: normal;
  font-style: normal;
}

body {
  background-color: gray;
  background-image: url(var(--image));
}

.notfound {
  background-image: url('b64---https://file.not/found.png---');
}

.ignore {
  background-image: url('https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png');
}

output

:root {
  --image: 'data:image/png;charset=utf-8;base64,iVBORw0K...SuQmCC';
}

@font-face {
  font-family: 'example';
  src: url('data:font/woff;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==') format('woff'), url('data:font/woff2;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==') format('woff2');
  font-weight: normal;
  font-style: normal;
}

body {
  background-color: gray;
  background-image: url(var(--image));
}

.notfound {
  background-image: url('https://file.not/found.png');
}

.ignore {
  background-image: url('https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png');
}

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

License

MIT © Thiago Lagden

