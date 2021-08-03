PostCSS Inline Base64

PostCSS plugin used to replace value inside of url function to base64

Usage

See the example below

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-inline-base64' )(options) ])

Options

Name Type Default Description baseDir string process.cwd() Path to load files

Example

Use the syntax below inside url() function:

Variations: - b64---{file}--- - b64--- '{file}' --- - b64--- "{file}" --- - 'b64---{file}---' - "b64---{file}---"

input

:root { --image : 'b64---./example.gif---' ; } @ font-face { font-family : 'example' ; src : url ( 'b64---./example.woff---' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'b64---./example.woff2---' ) format ( 'woff2' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } body { background-color : gray; background-image : url (var(--image)); } .notfound { background-image : url ( 'b64---https://file.not/found.png---' ); } .ignore { background-image : url ( 'https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png' ); }

output

:root { --image : 'data:image/png;charset=utf-8;base64,iVBORw0K...SuQmCC' ; } @ font-face { font-family : 'example' ; src : url ( 'data:font/woff;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( 'data:font/woff2;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==' ) format ( 'woff2' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; } body { background-color : gray; background-image : url (var(--image)); } .notfound { background-image : url ( 'https://file.not/found.png' ); } .ignore { background-image : url ( 'https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png' ); }

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

License

MIT © Thiago Lagden