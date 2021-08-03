PostCSS plugin used to replace value inside of url function to base64
See the example below
postcss([ require('postcss-inline-base64')(options) ])
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|baseDir
|string
|process.cwd()
|Path to load files
Use the syntax below inside
url() function:
Variations:
- b64---{file}---
- b64---'{file}'---
- b64---"{file}"---
- 'b64---{file}---'
- "b64---{file}---"
:root {
--image: 'b64---./example.gif---';
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'example';
src: url('b64---./example.woff---') format('woff'), url('b64---./example.woff2---') format('woff2');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
body {
background-color: gray;
background-image: url(var(--image));
}
.notfound {
background-image: url('b64---https://file.not/found.png---');
}
.ignore {
background-image: url('https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png');
}
:root {
--image: 'data:image/png;charset=utf-8;base64,iVBORw0K...SuQmCC';
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'example';
src: url('data:font/woff;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==') format('woff'), url('data:font/woff2;charset=utf-8;base64,d09...eLAAAA==') format('woff2');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
body {
background-color: gray;
background-image: url(var(--image));
}
.notfound {
background-image: url('https://file.not/found.png');
}
.ignore {
background-image: url('https://cdn.lagden.in/mask.png');
}
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
MIT © Thiago Lagden