PostCSS Initial

PostCSS plugin to fallback initial keyword. Very useful in combination with postcss-autoreset.

a { animation : initial; background : initial; white-space : initial; } p { background : url (/img1.png), url (/img2.png); background-repeat : initial no-repeat }

a { animation : none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running; animation : initial; background : transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll; background : initial; white-space : normal; white-space : initial; } p { background : url (/img1.png), url (/img2.png); background-repeat : repeat no-repeat }

Killer feature!

Universal reset from future css!

a { all : initial; }

a { animation : none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running; backface-visibility : visible; background : transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll; border : medium none currentColor; border-collapse : separate; border-image : none; border-radius : 0 ; border-spacing : 0 ; bottom : auto; box-shadow : none; box-sizing : content-box; caption-side : top; clear : none; clip : auto; color : #000 ; columns : auto; column-count : auto; column-fill : balance; column-gap : normal; column-rule : medium none currentColor; column-span : 1 ; column-width : auto; content : normal; counter-increment : none; counter-reset : none; cursor : auto; direction : ltr; display : inline; empty-cells : show; float : none; font-family : serif; font-size : medium; font-style : normal; font-variant : normal; font-weight : normal; font-stretch : normal; line-height : normal; height : auto; hyphens : none; left : auto; letter-spacing : normal; list-style : disc outside none; margin : 0 ; max-height : none; max-width : none; min-height : 0 ; min-width : 0 ; opacity : 1 ; orphans : 2 ; outline : medium none invert; overflow : visible; overflow-x : visible; overflow-y : visible; padding : 0 ; page-break-after : auto; page-break-before : auto; page-break-inside : auto; perspective : none; perspective-origin : 50% 50% ; position : static; right : auto; tab-size : 8 ; table-layout : auto; text-align : left; text-align-last : auto; text-decoration : none; text-indent : 0 ; text-shadow : none; text-transform : none; top : auto; transform : none; transform-origin : 50% 50% 0 ; transform-style : flat; transition : none 0s ease 0s ; unicode-bidi : normal; vertical-align : baseline; visibility : visible; white-space : normal; widows : 2 ; width : auto; word-spacing : normal; z-index : auto; all : initial; }

Options

reset

Takes string . Describes what subset of rules should be unsetted with all property (to reduce code weight). Possible subsets: all , inherited . Default value: 'all' .

replace

Takes boolean . Replace the initial with the fallback instead of adding it. Default value: false .

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-initial' )({ reset : 'inherited' }) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.