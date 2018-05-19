PostCSS Inherit

Inherit plugin for PostCSS. Allows you to inherit all the rules associated with a given selector. Modeled after rework-inherit.

API

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var inherit = require ( 'postcss-inherit' ) postcss([ inherit ]) .process(css, { from : 'src/app.css' , to : 'app.css' }) .then( function ( result ) { fs.writeFileSync( 'app.css' , result.css); if ( result.map ) fs.writeFileSync( 'app.css.map' , result.map); });

Option parameters:

propertyRegExp - Regular expression to match the "inherit" at-rule. By default, it is /^(inherit|extend)s?:?$/i , so it matches "inherit", "inherits", "extend", and "extends". For example, if you only want to allow the extend keyword, set the regular expression to /^extend$/ .

Examples

Regular inherit

.gray { color : gray; } .text { @ inherit : .gray; }

yields:

.gray , .text { color : gray; }

Multiple inherit

Inherit multiple selectors at the same time.

.gray { color : gray; } .black { color : black; } .button { @ inherit : .gray, .black; }

yields:

.gray , .button { color : gray; } .black , .button { color : black; }

Placeholders

Any selector that includes a % is considered a placeholder. Placeholders will not be output in the final CSS.

% gray { color : gray; } .text { @ inherit : %gray; }

yields:

.text { color : gray; }

Partial selectors

If you inherit a selector, all rules that include that selector will be included as well.

div button span { color : red; } div button { color : green; } button span { color : pink; } .button { @ inherit : button; } .link { @ inherit : div button; }

yields:

div button span , div .button span , .link span { color : red; } div button , div .button , .link { color : green; } button span , .button span { color : pink; }

Chained inheritance

.button { background-color : gray; } .button-large { @ inherit : .button; padding : 10px ; } .button-large-red { @ inherit : .button-large; color : red; }

yields:

.button , .button-large , .button-large-red { background-color : gray; } .button-large , .button-large-red { padding : 10px ; } .button-large-red { color : red; }

Media Queries

Inheriting from inside a media query will create a copy of the declarations. It will act like a "mixin". Thus, with % placeholders, you won't have to use mixins at all. Each type of media query will need its own declaration, so there will be some inevitable repetition.

.gray { color : gray } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .button { @ inherit : .gray; } } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .link { @ inherit : .gray; } }

yields:

.gray { color : gray; } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .button , .link { color : gray; } }

Limitations