PostCSS plugin inlines remote files.

@ import 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Tangerine' ; body { font-size : 13px ; }

@ font-face { font-family : 'Tangerine' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/tangerine/v12/IurY6Y5j_oScZZow4VOxCZZM.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ); } body { font-size : 13px ; }

Usage

const importUrl = require ( 'postcss-import-url' ); const options = {}; postcss([importUrl(options)]).process(css, { from : 'https://example.com/styles.css' , });

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

recursive (boolean) To import URLs recursively (default: true )

(boolean) To import URLs recursively (default: ) resolveUrls (boolean) To transform relative URLs found in remote stylesheets into fully qualified URLs (see #18) (default: false )

(boolean) To transform relative URLs found in remote stylesheets into fully qualified URLs (see #18) (default: ) modernBrowser (boolean) Set user-agent string to 'Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/80.0.0.0 Safari/537.36', this option maybe useful for importing fonts from Google. Google check user-agent header string and respond can be different (default: false )

(boolean) Set user-agent string to 'Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/80.0.0.0 Safari/537.36', this option maybe useful for importing fonts from Google. Google check header string and respond can be different (default: ) userAgent (string) Custom user-agent header (default: null )

Known Issues