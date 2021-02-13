openbase logo
piu

postcss-import-url

by Roman Vasilev
7.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin inlines remote files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

postcss-import-url

PostCSS plugin inlines remote files.

/* Input example */
@import 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Tangerine';
body {
    font-size: 13px;
}

/* Output example */
@font-face {
    font-family: 'Tangerine';
    font-style: normal;
    font-weight: 400;
    src: url(https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/tangerine/v12/IurY6Y5j_oScZZow4VOxCZZM.woff2) format('woff2');
}
body {
    font-size: 13px;
}

Usage

const importUrl = require('postcss-import-url');
const options = {};
postcss([importUrl(options)]).process(css, {
    // Define a `from` option to resolve relative @imports in the initial css to a url.
    from: 'https://example.com/styles.css',
});

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

  • recursive (boolean) To import URLs recursively (default: true)
  • resolveUrls (boolean) To transform relative URLs found in remote stylesheets into fully qualified URLs (see #18) (default: false)
  • modernBrowser (boolean) Set user-agent string to 'Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/80.0.0.0 Safari/537.36', this option maybe useful for importing fonts from Google. Google check user-agent header string and respond can be different (default: false)
  • userAgent (string) Custom user-agent header (default: null)

Known Issues

  • Google fonts returns different file types per the user agent. Because postcss runs in a shell, Google returns truetype fonts rather than the better woff2 format. Use option modernBrowser to explicitly load woff2 fonts.

