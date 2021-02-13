PostCSS plugin inlines remote files.
/* Input example */
@import 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Tangerine';
body {
font-size: 13px;
}
/* Output example */
@font-face {
font-family: 'Tangerine';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: url(https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/tangerine/v12/IurY6Y5j_oScZZow4VOxCZZM.woff2) format('woff2');
}
body {
font-size: 13px;
}
const importUrl = require('postcss-import-url');
const options = {};
postcss([importUrl(options)]).process(css, {
// Define a `from` option to resolve relative @imports in the initial css to a url.
from: 'https://example.com/styles.css',
});
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
recursive (boolean) To import URLs recursively (default:
true)
resolveUrls (boolean) To transform relative URLs found in remote stylesheets into fully qualified URLs (see #18) (default:
false)
modernBrowser (boolean) Set user-agent string to 'Mozilla/5.0 AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/80.0.0.0 Safari/537.36', this option maybe useful for importing fonts from Google. Google check
user-agent header string and respond can be different (default:
false)
userAgent (string) Custom user-agent header (default:
null)
modernBrowser to explicitly load woff2 fonts.