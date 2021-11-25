PostCSS plugin to transform @import rules by inlining content.

This plugin can consume local files, node modules or webmodules. To resolve path of an @import rule, it can look into root directory (by default process.cwd() ), web_modules , node_modules or local modules. _When importing a module, it will look for index.css or file referenced in package.json in the style or main fields. You can also provide manually multiples paths where to look at.

Notes:

This plugin should probably be used as the first plugin of your list. This way, other plugins will work on the AST as if there were only a single file to process, and will probably work as you can expect .

. This plugin works great with postcss-url plugin, which will allow you to adjust assets url() (or even inline them) after inlining imported files.

(or even inline them) after inlining imported files. In order to optimize output, this plugin will only import a file once on a given scope (root, media query...). Tests are made from the path & the content of imported files (using a hash table). If this behavior is not what you want, look at skipDuplicates option

on a given scope (root, media query...). Tests are made from the path & the content of imported files (using a hash table). If this behavior is not what you want, look at option If you are looking for glob, or sass like imports (prefixed partials) , please look at postcss-easy-import (which use this plugin under the hood).

, please look at postcss-easy-import (which use this plugin under the hood). Imports which are not modified (by options.filter or because they are remote imports) are moved to the top of the output.

or because they are remote imports) are moved to the top of the output. This plugin attempts to follow the CSS @import spec; @import statements must precede all other statements (besides @charset ).

Installation

npm install -D postcss-import

Usage

Unless your stylesheet is in the same place where you run postcss ( process.cwd() ), you will need to use from option to make relative imports work.

const fs = require ( "fs" ) const postcss = require ( "postcss" ) const atImport = require ( "postcss-import" ) const css = fs.readFileSync( "css/input.css" , "utf8" ) postcss() .use(atImport()) .process(css, { from : "css/input.css" }) .then( ( result ) => { const output = result.css console .log(output) })

css/input.css :

@ import "cssrecipes-defaults" ; @ import "normalize.css" ; @ import "foo.css" ; @ import "bar.css" (min-width: 25em ); body { background : black; }

will give you:

@ media (min-width: 25em ) { } body { background : black; }

Checkout the tests for more examples.

Options

filter

Type: Function

Default: () => true

Only transform imports for which the test function returns true . Imports for which the test function returns false will be left as is. The function gets the path to import as an argument and should return a boolean.

root

Type: String

Default: process.cwd() or dirname of the postcss from

Define the root where to resolve path (eg: place where node_modules are). Should not be used that much.

Note: nested @import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of imported files.

path

Type: String|Array

Default: []

A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.

plugins

Type: Array

Default: undefined

An array of plugins to be applied on each imported files.

resolve

Type: Function

Default: null

You can provide a custom path resolver with this option. This function gets (id, basedir, importOptions) arguments and should return a path, an array of paths or a promise resolving to the path(s). If you do not return an absolute path, your path will be resolved to an absolute path using the default resolver. You can use resolve for this.

load

Type: Function

Default: null

You can overwrite the default loading way by setting this option. This function gets (filename, importOptions) arguments and returns content or promised content.

skipDuplicates

Type: Boolean

Default: true

By default, similar files (based on the same content) are being skipped. It's to optimize output and skip similar files like normalize.css for example. If this behavior is not what you want, just set this option to false to disable it.

addModulesDirectories

Type: Array

Default: []

An array of folder names to add to Node's resolver. Values will be appended to the default resolve directories: ["node_modules", "web_modules"] .

This option is only for adding additional directories to default resolver. If you provide your own resolver via the resolve configuration option above, then this value will be ignored.

Example with some options

const postcss = require ( "postcss" ) const atImport = require ( "postcss-import" ) postcss() .use(atImport({ path : [ "src/css" ], })) .process(cssString) .then( ( result ) => { const { css } = result })

dependency Message Support

postcss-import adds a message to result.messages for each @import . Messages are in the following format:

{ type : 'dependency' , file: absoluteFilePath, parent: fileContainingTheImport }

This is mainly for use by postcss runners that implement file watching.

CONTRIBUTING