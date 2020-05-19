PostCSS plugin for polyfilling image-set CSS function for most browsers.

.foo { background-image : image-set (url(img/test.png) 1 x, url (img/test-2x.png) 2 x, url (my-img-print.png) 600dpi ); }

.foo { background-image : url (img/test.png); } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2 ), (min-resolution: 192dpi ) { .foo { background-image : url (img/test-2x.png); } } @ media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 6.25 ), (min-resolution: 600dpi ) { .foo { background-image : url (my-img-print.png); } }

→Try it online←

❗️ Resolution media query is supported only by IE9+.

Installation

npm i postcss-image-set-polyfill -D

Usage

var postcssImageSet = require ( 'postcss-image-set-polyfill' ); postcss([postcssImageSet]).process(YOUR_CSS, );

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

⚠️️ Warning

If you use autoprefixer, place this plugin before it to prevent styles duplication.