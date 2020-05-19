PostCSS plugin for polyfilling
image-set CSS function for most browsers.
/* Input example */
.foo {
background-image: image-set(url(img/test.png) 1x,
url(img/test-2x.png) 2x,
url(my-img-print.png) 600dpi);
}
/* Output example */
.foo {
background-image: url(img/test.png);
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
.foo {
background-image: url(img/test-2x.png);
}
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 6.25), (min-resolution: 600dpi) {
.foo {
background-image: url(my-img-print.png);
}
}
❗️ Resolution media query is supported only by IE9+.
npm i postcss-image-set-polyfill -D
var postcssImageSet = require('postcss-image-set-polyfill');
postcss([postcssImageSet]).process(YOUR_CSS, /* options */);
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
If you use autoprefixer, place this plugin before it to prevent styles duplication.