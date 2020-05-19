openbase logo
pis

postcss-image-set-polyfill

by Oleg Lykasov
1.0.0

PostCSS plugin for polyfilling image-set CSS function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

postcss-image-set-polyfill Build Status npm version

PostCSS plugin for polyfilling image-set CSS function for most browsers.

/* Input example */
.foo {
    background-image: image-set(url(img/test.png) 1x,
                                url(img/test-2x.png) 2x,
                                url(my-img-print.png) 600dpi);
}

/* Output example */
.foo {
    background-image: url(img/test.png);
}

@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
    .foo {
        background-image: url(img/test-2x.png);
    }
}


@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 6.25), (min-resolution: 600dpi) {
    .foo {
        background-image: url(my-img-print.png);
    }
}

→Try it online←

❗️ Resolution media query is supported only by IE9+.

Installation

npm i postcss-image-set-polyfill -D

Usage

var postcssImageSet = require('postcss-image-set-polyfill');

postcss([postcssImageSet]).process(YOUR_CSS, /* options */);

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

⚠️️ Warning

If you use autoprefixer, place this plugin before it to prevent styles duplication.

