PostCSS plugin for css modules to pass arbitrary values between your module files.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-icss-values' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Export value

@ value primary: #BF4040; @ value secondary # 1 F4F7F; .panel { background : primary; } :export { primary : #BF4040 ; secondary : #1F4F7F } .panel { background : #BF4040 ; }

If you are using Sass along with this PostCSS plugin, do not use the colon : in your @value definitions. It will cause Sass to crash.

Note also you can import multiple values at once but can only define one value per line.

@ value a: b, c: d;

Importing value

@ value primary, secondary from './colors.css' ; .panel { background : secondary; } :import('. / colors .css ') { __value__primary__0: primary; __value__secondary__1: secondary } :export { primary : __value__primary__0; secondary : __value__secondary__1 } .panel { background : __value__secondary__1; }

Importing value in JS

import { primary } from './ colors .css '; // will have similar effect console .log ( primary ); // - > #BF4040

Aliases

To avoid conflict between names you are able to import values with aliases

@ value small as bp-small, large as bp-large from './breakpoints.css' ; @ value ( small as t-small, large as t-large ) from './typo.css' ; @ media bp-small { .foo { font-size : t-small; } }

Messages

postcss-icss-values passes result.messages for each declared or imported value

{ plugin: 'postcss-icss-values', type: 'icss-value', name: string, value: string }

Justification

See this PR for more background

License

MIT © Glen Maddern and Bogdan Chadkin, 2015