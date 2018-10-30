PostCSS plugin for css modules to pass arbitrary values between your module files.
postcss([ require('postcss-icss-values') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
/* colors.css */
@value primary: #BF4040;
/* or without colon for preprocessors */
@value secondary #1F4F7F;
.panel {
background: primary;
}
/* transforms to */
:export {
primary: #BF4040;
secondary: #1F4F7F
}
.panel {
background: #BF4040;
}
If you are using Sass along with this PostCSS plugin, do not use the colon
: in your
@value definitions. It will cause Sass to crash.
Note also you can import multiple values at once but can only define one value per line.
@value a: b, c: d; /* defines a as "b, c: d" */
@value primary, secondary from './colors.css';
.panel {
background: secondary;
}
/* transforms to similar exports */
:import('./colors.css') {
__value__primary__0: primary;
__value__secondary__1: secondary
}
:export {
primary: __value__primary__0; /* this long names will be mapped to imports by your loader */
secondary: __value__secondary__1
}
.panel {
background: __value__secondary__1;
}
import { primary } from './colors.css';
// will have similar effect
console.log(primary); // -> #BF4040
To avoid conflict between names you are able to import values with aliases
@value small as bp-small, large as bp-large from './breakpoints.css';
@value (
small as t-small,
large as t-large
) from './typo.css';
@media bp-small {
.foo {
font-size: t-small;
}
}
postcss-icss-values passes
result.messages for each declared or imported value
{
plugin: 'postcss-icss-values',
type: 'icss-value',
name: string, // exported identifier
value: string // generated imported identifier or value
}
See this PR for more background
MIT © Glen Maddern and Bogdan Chadkin, 2015