PostCSS Hover Media Feature

PostCSS plugin that extracts and wraps rules containing :hover pseudo-classes in @media (hover: hover) {} media queries.

Certain mobile browsers apply :hover styles on 'tap', which (in most cases) isn't desirable. By wrapping :hover styles with a Hover Media Feature Media Query these styles will only be applied on devices that support them.

.foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } @ media (hover: hover) { .foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } }

Installation

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-hover-media-feature

Using Yarn:

yarn add --dev postcss postcss-hover-media-feature

Usage

Check your project for an existing PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you already use PostCSS, add the plugin to plugins list:

// postcss.config.js module.exports = { plugins: [ + require('postcss-hover-media-feature'), require('autoprefixer') ] }

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.

Options

fallback

Type: Boolean Default: false

The fallback option provides a way to extend this functionality to browsers that don't themselves support the Hover Media Feature. It prefixes rules whose selectors contain the :hover pseudo-selector – only when this selector is also matched will the hover styles apply.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-hover-media-feature' )({ fallback : true }) ] }

.foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } html :not(.supports-touch) .foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } @ media (hover: hover) { .foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } }

fallbackSelector

Type: String Default: html:not(.supports-touch)

Only relevant when fallback: true .

Specifies the selector that is prepended with a descendent combinator to selectors containing :hover pseudo-class.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-hover-media-feature' )({ fallback : true , fallbackSelector : '.supports-hover' }) ] }

.foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } .supports-hover .foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } @ media (hover: hover) { .foo :hover { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } }

rootSelectors

Type: Array[String] Default: []

Only relevant when fallback: true .

Accepts an array of selectors that match the :root element (i.e. <html> ) so that fallbackSelector is chained rather than prepended with descendent combinator.

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-hover-media-feature' )({ fallback : true , rootSelectors : [ '.t-dark' ] }) ] }