PostCSS plugin that extracts and wraps
rules containing
:hover pseudo-classes in
@media (hover: hover) {} media
queries.
Certain mobile browsers apply
:hover styles on 'tap', which (in most cases)
isn't desirable. By wrapping
:hover styles with a
Hover Media Feature
Media Query these styles will only be applied on devices that support them.
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
/* becomes */
@media (hover: hover) {
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
}
Using npm:
> npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-hover-media-feature
Using Yarn:
> yarn add --dev postcss postcss-hover-media-feature
Check your project for an existing PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js in the
project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json or
postcss in bundle
config.
If you already use PostCSS, add the plugin to plugins list:
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-hover-media-feature'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
fallback
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
The
fallback option provides a way to extend this functionality to browsers
that don't themselves support the Hover Media Feature. It prefixes rules whose
selectors contain the
:hover pseudo-selector – only when this selector is also
matched will the hover styles apply.
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('postcss-hover-media-feature')({
fallback: true
})
]
}
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
/* becomes */
html:not(.supports-touch) .foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
@media (hover: hover) {
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
}
fallbackSelector
Type:
String Default:
html:not(.supports-touch)
Only relevant when
fallback: true.
Specifies the selector that is prepended with a descendent combinator to
selectors containing
:hover pseudo-class.
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('postcss-hover-media-feature')({
fallback: true,
fallbackSelector: '.supports-hover'
})
]
}
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
/* becomes */
.supports-hover .foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
@media (hover: hover) {
.foo:hover {
color: blue;
text-decoration: underline;
}
}
rootSelectors
Type:
Array[String] Default:
[]
Only relevant when
fallback: true.
Accepts an array of selectors that match the
:root element (i.e.
<html>) so
that
fallbackSelector is chained rather than prepended with descendent
combinator.
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('postcss-hover-media-feature')({
fallback: true,
rootSelectors: ['.t-dark']
})
]
}
.t-dark .foo:hover {
color: white;
}
/* becomes */
html:not(.supports-touch).t-dark .foo:hover {
color: white;
}
@media (hover: hover) {
.t-dark .foo:hover {
color: blue;
}
}