Accessible websites are getting more popular. Some countries even pass laws obliging IT companies create high contrast versions of their projects. Creating high contrast version of your project due some reasons can be painful.
postcss([
require('postcss-high-contrast')({
aggressiveHC: true,
aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList: ['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6', 'p', 'li', 'th', 'td'],
aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList: ['div', 'span'],
colorProps: ['color', 'fill'],
backgroundColor: '#000',
altBgColor: '#fff',
textColor: '#fff',
buttonSelector: ['button'],
buttonColor: '#000',
buttonBackgroundColor: '#fcff3c',
buttonBorderColor: 'none',
linkSelectors: ['a'],
linkColor: '#fcff3c',
linkHoverColor: '#fcff3c',
borderColor: '#fff',
disableShadow: true,
customSelectors: ['input'],
customSelectorColor: '#fff',
customSelectorBackgroundColor: '#000',
customSelectorBorderdColor: '#fff',
selectorsBlackList: ['textfield'],
imageFilter: 'invert(100%)',
imageSelectors: ['img'],
removeCSSProps: false,
CSSPropsWhiteList: ['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom',
'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color',
'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow', 'fill']
})
]);
PostCSS High Contrast plugin will find all colors and replace them to high contrast ones. input.css:
body {
background: #fff;
color: #000;
}
a {
color: #0b39e1;
}
output.css:
body {
background: #000;
color: #fff;
}
a {
color: #fcff3c;
}
In addition to replacing colors to high contrast colors, there is "Aggressive Mode". "Aggressive Mode" (
aggressiveHC) is enabled by default. If selector doesn't have
color property it will automatically append it for increasing specificity and providing more accurate results.
input.css:
h1 {
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0;
padding: 0 24px;
width: 100%;
}
p {
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 24px;
}
output.css:
h1 {
color: #fff;
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0;
padding: 0 24px;
width: 100%;
}
p {
color: #fff;
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 24px;
}
Use
aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList and
aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList to define own lists of properties.
For better css optimization there is an option to remove unused css. input.css:
h1 {
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0;
padding: 0 24px;
width: 100%;
}
p {
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 24px;
}
output.css:
h1 {
color: #fff;
}
p {
color: #fff;
}
For merging CSS selectors use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO.
If you are using PostCSS High Contrast Plugins with some other PostCSS Plugins like PostCSS Increase Text Sizes you might need some other properties to remain. For this case there is
CSSPropsWhiteList option that prevents from deleting css properties:
CSSPropsWhiteList: ['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom', 'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow']
removeCSSProps also can remove css properies generated by PostCSS High Contrast. To Prevent this use
CSSPropsWhiteList!
Using this plugin it's better to generate new high contrast version of css file. Than it is very easy to add/append high contrast version css to a webpage using JavaScript. JQuery example:
function appendHighContrastCss(){
var hc = '<link rel="stylesheet" href="/assets/css/high-contrast.css" id="hccss"/>';
if(!$('#highContrastCss').length ){
$('head').append(hc);
} else {
$('#hccss').remove();
}
}
$('a.high-contrast').click(loadHighContrastCSS);
appendHighContrastCss();
}
Tip: use cookies to remember turned on high contrast css on different sessions and pages.
|Name
|Default Value
|Description
aggressiveHC
true
|Will append properties even if they do not exist
aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList
['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6','p', 'li', 'th', 'td']
|Default list of selectors for aggressive property append
aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList
['span']
|Custom list of selectors for aggressive property append
colorProps
['color','fill']
|List of Properties that will be considered for color changing
backgroundColor
#000
|Backgound color
altBgColor
#fff
|Alternative background color
textColor
#fff
|Text color
buttonSelector
[button]
|Button Selector
buttonColor
#000
|Button color
buttonBackgroundColor
#fcff3c
|Button background color
buttonBorderColor
none
|Button border color
linkColor
#fcff3c
|Link color
linkHoverBgColor
#fff
|Link hover bacground color
linkHoverColor
#000
|Link hover color
borderColor
#fff
|Border color
disableShadow
true
|Disable shadow
imageFilter
false/
invert(100%)/
grayscale(100%)/
contrast(200%)
|Image Filter (disabled by default).
false to disable. Any css filter option can be passed
imageSelectors
['img']
|Default list of image selectors to apply
imageFilter
removeCSSProps
false
|This option will remove all unused CSS selectors or properties for better optimization. Use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO to merge selectors
CSSPropsWhiteList
['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom', 'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow']
|CSS properties whitelist