Readme

Build Status

PostCSS High Contrast

PostCSS High Contrast is PostCSS plugin that helps automatically convert all colors to high contrast. This Plugin gives you ability to create high contrast version of your project with ease.

Why?

Accessible websites are getting more popular. Some countries even pass laws obliging IT companies create high contrast versions of their projects. Creating high contrast version of your project due some reasons can be painful.

Live Example

Basic Usage

postcss([
    require('postcss-high-contrast')({
        aggressiveHC: true,
        aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList: ['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6', 'p', 'li', 'th', 'td'],
        aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList: ['div', 'span'],

        colorProps: ['color', 'fill'],

        backgroundColor: '#000',
        altBgColor: '#fff',

        textColor: '#fff',

        buttonSelector: ['button'],
        buttonColor: '#000',
        buttonBackgroundColor: '#fcff3c',
        buttonBorderColor: 'none',
        
        linkSelectors:  ['a'],
        linkColor: '#fcff3c',
        linkHoverColor: '#fcff3c',

        borderColor: '#fff',
        disableShadow: true,
        
        customSelectors: ['input'],
        customSelectorColor: '#fff',
        customSelectorBackgroundColor: '#000',
        customSelectorBorderdColor: '#fff',
        
        selectorsBlackList: ['textfield'],

        imageFilter: 'invert(100%)',
        imageSelectors: ['img'],

        removeCSSProps: false,
        CSSPropsWhiteList: ['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom',
            'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color',
            'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow', 'fill']
    })
]);

How It works?

None Aggressive Mode

PostCSS High Contrast plugin will find all colors and replace them to high contrast ones. input.css:

body {
    background: #fff;
    color: #000;
}

a {
    color: #0b39e1;
}

output.css:

body {
    background: #000;
    color: #fff;
}

a {
    color: #fcff3c;
}

Aggressive Mode

In addition to replacing colors to high contrast colors, there is "Aggressive Mode". "Aggressive Mode" (aggressiveHC) is enabled by default. If selector doesn't have color property it will automatically append it for increasing specificity and providing more accurate results. input.css:

h1 {
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0 24px;
    width: 100%;
}

p {
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0 0 24px;
}

output.css:

h1 {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0 24px;
    width: 100%;
}

p {
    color: #fff;
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0 0 24px;
}

Use aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList and aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList to define own lists of properties.

Removing Unused CSS

For better css optimization there is an option to remove unused css. input.css:

h1 {
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0 24px;
    width: 100%;
}

p {
    font-size: 48px;
    margin: 0 0 24px;
}

output.css:

h1 {
    color: #fff;
}

p {
    color: #fff;
}

For merging CSS selectors use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO. If you are using PostCSS High Contrast Plugins with some other PostCSS Plugins like PostCSS Increase Text Sizes you might need some other properties to remain. For this case there is CSSPropsWhiteList option that prevents from deleting css properties:

CSSPropsWhiteList: ['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom', 'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow']

WARNING!

removeCSSProps also can remove css properies generated by PostCSS High Contrast. To Prevent this use CSSPropsWhiteList!

Appending to wepbage

Using this plugin it's better to generate new high contrast version of css file. Than it is very easy to add/append high contrast version css to a webpage using JavaScript. JQuery example:

function appendHighContrastCss(){
    var hc = '<link rel="stylesheet" href="/assets/css/high-contrast.css" id="hccss"/>';

    if(!$('#highContrastCss').length ){
        $('head').append(hc);
    } else {
        $('#hccss').remove();
    }
}

$('a.high-contrast').click(loadHighContrastCSS);
    appendHighContrastCss();
}

Tip: use cookies to remember turned on high contrast css on different sessions and pages.

Options

NameDefault ValueDescription
aggressiveHCtrueWill append properties even if they do not exist
aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6','p', 'li', 'th', 'td']Default list of selectors for aggressive property append
aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList['span']Custom list of selectors for aggressive property append
colorProps ['color','fill']List of Properties that will be considered for color changing
backgroundColor#000Backgound color
altBgColor#fffAlternative background color
textColor#fffText color
buttonSelector[button]Button Selector
buttonColor#000Button color
buttonBackgroundColor#fcff3cButton background color
buttonBorderColornoneButton border color
linkColor#fcff3cLink color
linkHoverBgColor#fffLink hover bacground color
linkHoverColor#000Link hover color
borderColor#fffBorder color
disableShadowtrueDisable shadow
imageFilterfalse/invert(100%)/grayscale(100%)/contrast(200%)Image Filter (disabled by default). false to disable. Any css filter option can be passed
imageSelectors['img']Default list of image selectors to apply imageFilter
removeCSSPropsfalseThis option will remove all unused CSS selectors or properties for better optimization. Use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO to merge selectors
CSSPropsWhiteList['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom', 'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow']CSS properties whitelist

