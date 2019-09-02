PostCSS High Contrast

PostCSS High Contrast is PostCSS plugin that helps automatically convert all colors to high contrast. This Plugin gives you ability to create high contrast version of your project with ease.

Accessible websites are getting more popular. Some countries even pass laws obliging IT companies create high contrast versions of their projects. Creating high contrast version of your project due some reasons can be painful.

Basic Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-high-contrast' )({ aggressiveHC : true , aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList : [ 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' , 'h4' , 'h5' , 'h6' , 'p' , 'li' , 'th' , 'td' ], aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList : [ 'div' , 'span' ], colorProps : [ 'color' , 'fill' ], backgroundColor : '#000' , altBgColor : '#fff' , textColor : '#fff' , buttonSelector : [ 'button' ], buttonColor : '#000' , buttonBackgroundColor : '#fcff3c' , buttonBorderColor : 'none' , linkSelectors : [ 'a' ], linkColor : '#fcff3c' , linkHoverColor : '#fcff3c' , borderColor : '#fff' , disableShadow : true , customSelectors : [ 'input' ], customSelectorColor : '#fff' , customSelectorBackgroundColor : '#000' , customSelectorBorderdColor : '#fff' , selectorsBlackList : [ 'textfield' ], imageFilter : 'invert(100%)' , imageSelectors : [ 'img' ], removeCSSProps : false , CSSPropsWhiteList : [ 'background' , 'background-color' , 'color' , 'border' , 'border-top' , 'border-bottom' , 'border-left' , 'border-right' , 'border-color' , 'border-top-color' , 'border-right-color' , 'border-bottom-color' , 'border-left-color' , 'box-shadow' , 'filter' , 'text-shadow' , 'fill' ] }) ]);

How It works?

None Aggressive Mode

PostCSS High Contrast plugin will find all colors and replace them to high contrast ones. input.css:

body { background : #fff ; color : #000 ; } a { color : #0b39e1 ; }

output.css:

body { background : #000 ; color : #fff ; } a { color : #fcff3c ; }

Aggressive Mode

In addition to replacing colors to high contrast colors, there is "Aggressive Mode". "Aggressive Mode" ( aggressiveHC ) is enabled by default. If selector doesn't have color property it will automatically append it for increasing specificity and providing more accurate results. input.css:

h1 { font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 24px ; width : 100% ; } p { font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 0 24px ; }

output.css:

h1 { color : #fff ; font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 24px ; width : 100% ; } p { color : #fff ; font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 0 24px ; }

Use aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList and aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList to define own lists of properties.

Removing Unused CSS

For better css optimization there is an option to remove unused css. input.css:

h1 { font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 24px ; width : 100% ; } p { font-size : 48px ; margin : 0 0 24px ; }

output.css:

h1 { color : #fff ; } p { color : #fff ; }

For merging CSS selectors use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO. If you are using PostCSS High Contrast Plugins with some other PostCSS Plugins like PostCSS Increase Text Sizes you might need some other properties to remain. For this case there is CSSPropsWhiteList option that prevents from deleting css properties:

CSSPropsWhiteList : [ 'background' , 'background-color' , 'color' , 'border' , 'border-top' , 'border-bottom' , 'border-left' , 'border-right' , 'border-color' , 'border-top-color' , 'border-right-color' , 'border-bottom-color' , 'border-left-color' , 'box-shadow' , 'filter' , 'text-shadow' ]

removeCSSProps also can remove css properies generated by PostCSS High Contrast. To Prevent this use CSSPropsWhiteList !

Appending to wepbage

Using this plugin it's better to generate new high contrast version of css file. Than it is very easy to add/append high contrast version css to a webpage using JavaScript. JQuery example:

function appendHighContrastCss ( ) { var hc = '<link rel="stylesheet" href="/assets/css/high-contrast.css" id="hccss"/>' ; if (!$( '#highContrastCss' ).length ){ $( 'head' ).append(hc); } else { $( '#hccss' ).remove(); } } $( 'a.high-contrast' ).click(loadHighContrastCSS); appendHighContrastCss(); }

Tip: use cookies to remember turned on high contrast css on different sessions and pages.

Options

Name Default Value Description aggressiveHC true Will append properties even if they do not exist aggressiveHCDefaultSelectorList ['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6','p', 'li', 'th', 'td'] Default list of selectors for aggressive property append aggressiveHCCustomSelectorList ['span'] Custom list of selectors for aggressive property append colorProps ['color','fill'] List of Properties that will be considered for color changing backgroundColor #000 Backgound color altBgColor #fff Alternative background color textColor #fff Text color buttonSelector [button] Button Selector buttonColor #000 Button color buttonBackgroundColor #fcff3c Button background color buttonBorderColor none Button border color linkColor #fcff3c Link color linkHoverBgColor #fff Link hover bacground color linkHoverColor #000 Link hover color borderColor #fff Border color disableShadow true Disable shadow imageFilter false / invert(100%) / grayscale(100%) / contrast(200%) Image Filter (disabled by default). false to disable. Any css filter option can be passed imageSelectors ['img'] Default list of image selectors to apply imageFilter removeCSSProps false This option will remove all unused CSS selectors or properties for better optimization. Use CSS minifiers like CSSNano or CSSO to merge selectors CSSPropsWhiteList ['background', 'background-color', 'color', 'border', 'border-top', 'border-bottom', 'border-left', 'border-right', 'border-color', 'border-top-color', 'border-right-color', 'border-bottom-color', 'border-left-color', 'box-shadow', 'filter', 'text-shadow'] CSS properties whitelist

