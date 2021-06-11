PostCSS plugin to replace output file names with HASH algorithms (
md5,
sha256,
sha512, etc) and string length of your choice - for cache busting.
# input
postcss input.css -o output.css
# output
output.a1b2c3d4e5.css
# ./manifest.json
{
"output.css": "output.a1b2c3d4e5.css",
}
# input
postcss css/in/*.css --dir css/out/
# output
file1.a516675ef8.css
file2.aa36634cc4.css
file3.653f682ad9.css
file4.248a1e8f9e.css
file5.07534806bd.css
# ./manifest.json
{
"file1.css": "file1.a516675ef8.css",
"file2.css": "file2.aa36634cc4.css",
"file3.css": "file3.653f682ad9.css",
"file4.css": "file4.248a1e8f9e.css",
"file5.css": "file5.07534806bd.css"
}
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = (ctx) => ({
plugins: {
'postcss-hash': {
algorithm: 'sha256',
trim: 20,
manifest: './manifest.json'
},
}
});
(string, default: 'md5')
Uses node's inbuilt crypto module. Pass any
digest algorithm that is supported in your environment. Possible values are:
md5,
md4,
md2,
sha,
sha1,
sha224,
sha256,
sha384,
sha512.
(boolean, default: false)
Setting
includeMap to
true will allow postcss-hash to hash the name of the sourcemap, as well hash the CSS including the
sourceMappingURL comment. You can set this option to true if you care about the hashed fingerprints matching the contents of the CSS file, and don't mind a performance hit of regenerating the CSS twice.
(number, default: 10)
Hash's length.
(string, default: './manifest.json')
Will output a
manifest file with
key: value pairs.
Pass a function to customise the name of the output file. The function is given an object of string values:
NOTE:
keys are generated with files'
basename. If you have
./input/A/one.css &
./input/B/one.css, only the last entry will exist.
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
Version: 0.2.0
Updated on: August 29, 2017