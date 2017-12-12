npm install --save postcss-global-import
Having files foo.css:
.foo {
color: green;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
.foo {
color: red
}
}
And local.css:
@global-import "./foo.css";
/* Some Css */
We will get:
:global .foo {
color: green;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
:global .foo {
color: red
}
}
/* Some Css */
In case of sync enabled this plugin will be work synchronously. It's useful in case with usage
css-modules-require-hook hook, which doesn't support async postcss plugins.
By default,
postcss-global-import do nothing with keyframe names,
because there is no way to escape animation name in
animation-name or
animation properties
for plugin postcss-modules-local-by-default
which currently using as dependency postcss-modules plugin.
So, in other words, if you are using postcss-modules or
postcss-modules-local-by-default plugins and
turn on
globalizeKeyframes option, following css would
be not imported properly:
@keyframes myCoolAnimation {
}
.foo {
animation: myCoolAnimation;
}
And animation property value
myCoolAnimation will be renamed but keyframe name not:
@keyframes myCoolAnimation {
}
.foo {
animation: _myCoolAnimation__7zliz_1;
}
Turn this option on only if you want import keyframes itself and there are no usage of these keyframes in imported file. In this case postcss-global-import plugin turns
@keyframes myCoolAnimation {
}
into
@keyframes :global(myCoolAnimation) {
}
This semantic for keyframe names is supported by postcss-modules-local-by-default. There is new postcss-icss-keyframes plugin (which is coming to replace postcss-modules-local-by-default along with postcss-icss-selectors) which currently doesn't support any mechanics for escaping keyframe names from renaming. PRs for both postcss-icss-keyframes and postcss-global-import are welcome.
Basically only thing you should do is include this plugin to plugin list inside your
postcss.config.js file and configure any postcss loader for your css files.