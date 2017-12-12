Installation

npm install --save postcss- global - import

Example

Having files foo.css:

.foo { color : green; } @ media (min-width: 640px ) { .foo { color : red } }

And local.css:

@ global - import "./foo.css" ;

We will get:

:global .foo { color : green; } @ media (min-width: 640px ) { :global .foo { color : red } }

Options

sync

In case of sync enabled this plugin will be work synchronously. It's useful in case with usage css-modules-require-hook hook, which doesn't support async postcss plugins.

globalizeKeyframes

By default, postcss-global-import do nothing with keyframe names, because there is no way to escape animation name in animation-name or animation properties for plugin postcss-modules-local-by-default which currently using as dependency postcss-modules plugin. So, in other words, if you are using postcss-modules or postcss-modules-local-by-default plugins and turn on globalizeKeyframes option, following css would be not imported properly:

@ keyframes myCoolAnimation { } .foo { animation : myCoolAnimation; }

And animation property value myCoolAnimation will be renamed but keyframe name not:

@ keyframes myCoolAnimation { } .foo { animation : _myCoolAnimation__7zliz_1; }

Turn this option on only if you want import keyframes itself and there are no usage of these keyframes in imported file. In this case postcss-global-import plugin turns

@ keyframes myCoolAnimation { }

into

@ keyframes :global(myCoolAnimation) { }

This semantic for keyframe names is supported by postcss-modules-local-by-default. There is new postcss-icss-keyframes plugin (which is coming to replace postcss-modules-local-by-default along with postcss-icss-selectors) which currently doesn't support any mechanics for escaping keyframe names from renaming. PRs for both postcss-icss-keyframes and postcss-global-import are welcome.

Configuring Webpack