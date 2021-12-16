PostCSS Gap Properties lets you use the
gap,
column-gap, and
row-gap
shorthand properties in CSS, following the CSS Grid Layout specification.
.standard-grid {
gap: 20px;
}
.spaced-grid {
column-gap: 40px;
row-gap: 20px;
}
/* becomes */
.standard-grid {
grid-gap: 20px;
gap: 20px;
}
.spaced-grid {
grid-column-gap: 40px;
column-gap: 40px;
grid-row-gap: 20px;
row-gap: 20px;
}
Add PostCSS Gap Properties to your project:
npm install postcss postcss-gap-properties --save-dev
Use PostCSS Gap Properties to process your CSS:
import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties';
postcssGapProperties.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties';
postcss([
postcssGapProperties(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Gap Properties runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
preserve option determines whether the original
gap declaration should
remain in the CSS. By default, the original declaration is preserved.