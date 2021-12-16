PostCSS Gap Properties

PostCSS Gap Properties lets you use the gap , column-gap , and row-gap shorthand properties in CSS, following the CSS Grid Layout specification.

.standard-grid { gap: 20px; } .spaced-grid { column-gap: 40px; row-gap: 20px; } /* becomes */ .standard-grid { grid-gap: 20px; gap: 20px; } .spaced-grid { grid-column-gap: 40px; column-gap: 40px; grid-row-gap: 20px; row-gap: 20px; }

Usage

Add PostCSS Gap Properties to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-gap-properties --save-dev

Use PostCSS Gap Properties to process your CSS:

import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties' ; postcssGapProperties.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss' ; import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties' ; postcss([ postcssGapProperties( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Gap Properties runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

preserve