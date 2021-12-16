openbase logo
postcss-gap-properties

by csstools
3.0.0 (see all)

Use the gap, column-gap, and row-gap shorthand properties in CSS

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1M

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ PostCSS Gap Properties was moved to @csstools/postcss-plugins. ⚠️
Read the announcement

PostCSS Gap Properties PostCSS Logo

NPM Version CSS Standard Status Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Gap Properties lets you use the gap, column-gap, and row-gap shorthand properties in CSS, following the CSS Grid Layout specification.

.standard-grid {
    gap: 20px;
}

.spaced-grid {
    column-gap: 40px;
    row-gap: 20px;
}

/* becomes */

.standard-grid {
    grid-gap: 20px;
    gap: 20px;
}

.spaced-grid {
    grid-column-gap: 40px;
    column-gap: 40px;
    grid-row-gap: 20px;
    row-gap: 20px;
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Gap Properties to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-gap-properties --save-dev

Use PostCSS Gap Properties to process your CSS:

import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties';

postcssGapProperties.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss';
import postcssGapProperties from 'postcss-gap-properties';

postcss([
  postcssGapProperties(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Gap Properties runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodeWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether the original gap declaration should remain in the CSS. By default, the original declaration is preserved.

