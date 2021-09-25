PostCSS plugin for exposing JavaScript functions.

Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-functions

Usage

import fs from 'fs' ; import postcss from 'postcss' ; import functions from 'postcss-functions' ; const options = { }; const css = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); postcss() .use(functions(options)) .process(css) .then( ( result ) => { const output = result.css; });

Example of a function call:

body { prop : foobar (); }

Options

functions

Type: Object

An object containing functions. The function name will correspond with the object key.

Example:

import postcssFunctions from 'postcss-functions' ; import { fromString, fromRgb } from 'css-color-converter' ;

function darken ( value, frac ) { const darken = 1 - parseFloat (frac); const rgba = fromString(value).toRgbaArray(); const r = rgba[ 0 ] * darken; const g = rgba[ 1 ] * darken; const b = rgba[ 2 ] * darken; return fromRgb([r,g,b]).toHexString(); }

postcssFunctions({ functions : { darken } });

.foo { color : darken (blue, 0.1); }

Hey, what happened to glob ?