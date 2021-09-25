PostCSS plugin for exposing JavaScript functions.
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-functions
import fs from 'fs';
import postcss from 'postcss';
import functions from 'postcss-functions';
const options = {
//options
};
const css = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');
postcss()
.use(functions(options))
.process(css)
.then((result) => {
const output = result.css;
});
Example of a function call:
body {
prop: foobar();
}
functions
Type:
Object
An object containing functions. The function name will correspond with the object key.
Example:
import postcssFunctions from 'postcss-functions';
import { fromString, fromRgb } from 'css-color-converter';
function darken(value, frac) {
const darken = 1 - parseFloat(frac);
const rgba = fromString(value).toRgbaArray();
const r = rgba[0] * darken;
const g = rgba[1] * darken;
const b = rgba[2] * darken;
return fromRgb([r,g,b]).toHexString();
}
postcssFunctions({
functions: { darken }
});
.foo {
/* make 10% darker */
color: darken(blue, 0.1);
}
glob?
Versions prior to 4.0.0 had a globbing feature built in, but I've since decided to remove this feature from
postcss-functions. This means one less dependency and a smaller package size. For people still interested in this feature, you are free to pair
postcss-functions with the globbing library of your choice and pass the
imported JavaScript files to the
functions option as described above.