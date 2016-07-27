openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pf

postcss-for

by Anton Yakushev
2.1.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that enables for-loop syntax in your CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.3K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS For Plugin

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status NPM Downloads

PostCSS plugin that enables @for loop syntax in your CSS.

Try it out!

You can try postcss-for directly from codepen. Just choose PostCSS as a preprocessor and pick desired plugin from the list.

lalala

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-for') ])

Note, that unlike the Sass @for, postcss-for in the example below iterates from 1 to 3 inclusively.

@for $i from 1 to 3 {
    .b-$i { width: $(i)px; }
}

.b-1 {
    width: 1px
}
.b-2 {
    width: 2px
}
.b-3 {
    width: 3px
}

This plugin must be set before postcss-nested and postcss-simple-vars. Therefore dollar variable cannot be used as a loop range parameter. If you do want to use predefined range parameters though, consider using postcss-custom-properties with postcss-at-rules-variables, or look into this postcss-for fork.

More features

By keyword is available:

@for $i from 1 to 5 by 2 {
    .b-$i { width: $(i)px; }
}

.b-1 {
    width: 1px
}
.b-3 {
    width: 3px
}
.b-5 {
    width: 5px
}

Locality of variables in nested loops is supported:

@for $x from 1 to 2 { 
    @for $y from 1 to $x { 
        @for $z from $y to $x { 
            .c-$(x)-$(z)-$(y) { padding: $(x)em $(z)em $(y)em; } 
        }
    }
}

.c-1-1-1 {
    padding: 1em 1em 1em
}
.c-2-1-1 {
    padding: 2em 1em 1em
}
.c-2-2-1 {
    padding: 2em 2em 1em
}
.c-2-2-2 {
    padding: 2em 2em 2em
}

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial