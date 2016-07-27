PostCSS plugin that enables
@for loop syntax in your CSS.
You can try postcss-for directly from codepen. Just choose PostCSS as a preprocessor and pick desired plugin from the list.
postcss([ require('postcss-for') ])
Note, that unlike the Sass
@for, postcss-for in the example below iterates from 1 to 3 inclusively.
@for $i from 1 to 3 {
.b-$i { width: $(i)px; }
}
.b-1 {
width: 1px
}
.b-2 {
width: 2px
}
.b-3 {
width: 3px
}
This plugin must be set before postcss-nested and postcss-simple-vars. Therefore dollar variable cannot be used as a loop range parameter. If you do want to use predefined range parameters though, consider using postcss-custom-properties with postcss-at-rules-variables, or look into this postcss-for fork.
By keyword is available:
@for $i from 1 to 5 by 2 {
.b-$i { width: $(i)px; }
}
.b-1 {
width: 1px
}
.b-3 {
width: 3px
}
.b-5 {
width: 5px
}
Locality of variables in nested loops is supported:
@for $x from 1 to 2 {
@for $y from 1 to $x {
@for $z from $y to $x {
.c-$(x)-$(z)-$(y) { padding: $(x)em $(z)em $(y)em; }
}
}
}
.c-1-1-1 {
padding: 1em 1em 1em
}
.c-2-1-1 {
padding: 2em 1em 1em
}
.c-2-2-1 {
padding: 2em 2em 1em
}
.c-2-2-2 {
padding: 2em 2em 2em
}
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.