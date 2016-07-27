PostCSS For Plugin

PostCSS plugin that enables @for loop syntax in your CSS.

Try it out!

You can try postcss-for directly from codepen. Just choose PostCSS as a preprocessor and pick desired plugin from the list.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-for' ) ])

Note, that unlike the Sass @for , postcss-for in the example below iterates from 1 to 3 inclusively.

@ for $i from 1 to 3 { .b- $ i { width : $(i)px; } }

.b-1 { width : 1px } .b-2 { width : 2px } .b-3 { width : 3px }

This plugin must be set before postcss-nested and postcss-simple-vars. Therefore dollar variable cannot be used as a loop range parameter. If you do want to use predefined range parameters though, consider using postcss-custom-properties with postcss-at-rules-variables, or look into this postcss-for fork.

More features

By keyword is available:

@ for $i from 1 to 5 by 2 { .b- $ i { width : $(i)px; } }

.b-1 { width : 1px } .b-3 { width : 3px } .b-5 { width : 5px }

Locality of variables in nested loops is supported:

@ for $x from 1 to 2 { @ for $y from 1 to $x { @ for $z from $y to $x { .c- $( x ) - $( z ) - $( y ) { padding : $(x)em $(z)em $(y)em; } } } }

.c-1-1-1 { padding : 1em 1em 1em } .c-2-1-1 { padding : 2em 1em 1em } .c-2-2-1 { padding : 2em 2em 1em } .c-2-2-2 { padding : 2em 2em 2em }

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.