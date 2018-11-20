PostCSS plugin that automatically generates
src values for
@font-face rules based on the path to your font files. You can manually provide the types of sources to output, or automatically generate sources based on the font files that actually exist in your project.
Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers
Input
@font-face {
font-family: 'My Font';
font-path: '/path/to/font/file';
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
Output
@font-face {
font-family: 'My Font';
src: url("/path/to/font/file.eot") format('embedded-opentype'),
url("/path/to/font/file.woff2") format('woff2'),
url("/path/to/font/file.woff") format('woff'),
url("/path/to/font/file.ttf") format('truetype'),
url("/path/to/font/file.otf") format('opentype'),
url("/path/to/font/file.svg") format('svg');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
var fontpath = require('postcss-fontpath');
postcss([ fontpath({ ... }) ]);
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
By default postcss-fontpath generates src values for all valid font types. You can change the default sources generated by providing an array of custom src formats in the
formats option. Each format requires a type and a file extension to map to. The order of the formats in the array determines the ordering of the
src values outputted.
{
formats: [
{ type: 'woff2', ext: 'woff2' },
{ type: 'embedded-opentype', ext: 'eot' }
]
}
Postcss-fontpath can automatically check the path you give it and only generate src values for the files that actually exist in your project with the
checkFiles option.
Remember that postcss-fontpath checks paths based on your current directory structure - if your production environment differs from your development setup (eg: transformed in a buildstep) then this method could result in incorrect declarations
If you need to support IE8 (which doesn't support multiple
src values or
format()), postcss-fontpath can generate a FontSpring style IE8 hack with the
ie8Fix option, resulting in an output like this
@font-face {
font-family: 'My Font';
src: url("/path/to/font/file.eot");
src: url("/path/to/font/file.eot?#iefix") format('embedded-opentype'),
url("/path/to/font/file.woff2") format('woff2'),
…
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
formats
|Array
[ { type: 'embedded-opentype', ext: 'eot' }, { type: 'woff2', ext: 'woff2' }, { type: 'woff', ext: 'woff' }, { type: 'truetype', ext: 'ttf' }, { type: 'opentype', ext: 'otf' }, { type: 'svg', ext: 'svg'} ]
|Default font formats to generate
src values for
checkFiles
|Boolean
false
|Whether to generate
src values based on the font files that actually exist at the given font-path
ie8Fix
|Boolean
false
|Whether to generate a hack for IE8 support
MIT © Sean King