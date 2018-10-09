PostCSS Font Weights lets you do this in CSS.
h1, h2, h3 {
font-weight: light;
}
pre {
font: light 100% monospace;
}
/* becomes */
h1, h2, h3 {
font-weight: 300;
}
pre {
font: 300 100% monospace;
}
Common font weights are found in the Font Weight Numeric Values section of the CSS Fonts Specification.
|Common Weight
|Numeric Value
|thin
|100
|extralight
|200
|ultralight
|200
|light
|300
|book
|400
|normal
|400
|regular
|400
|roman
|400
|medium
|500
|semibold
|600
|demibold
|600
|bold
|700
|extrabold
|800
|ultrabold
|800
|black
|900
|heavy
|900
These common font weights are converted to their numeric counterpart.
Add PostCSS Font Weights to your project:
npm install postcss-font-weights --save-dev
Use PostCSS Font Weights to process your CSS:
const postcssFontWeights = require('postcss-font-weights');
postcssFontWeights.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssFontWeights = require('postcss-font-weights');
postcss([
postcssFontWeights(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Font Weights runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
prefix option determines the prefix applied to properties being processed
(e.g.
x for
-x-font-weight). Wrapping dashes (
-) are automatically
applied.
The
custom option determines additional font weight keywords and numeric
pairs (e.g.
custom: { lite: 300 } for
font-weight: lite to become
font-weight: 300).