openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pff

postcss-font-family-system-ui

by Huáng Jùnliàng
5.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS font-family: system-ui to a practical font-family list

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-font-family-system-ui PostCSS Logo

NPM Version CSS Standard Gitter Chat

postcss-font-family-system-ui lets you use system-ui in CSS, following the CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification.

'Can I use' table

body {
  font: 100%/1.5 system-ui;
}

/* becomes */

body {
  font: 100%/1.5 system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu,
    Cantarell, Helvetica Neue;
}

Usage

Add postcss-font-family-system-ui to your build tool:

npm install postcss postcss-font-family-system-ui --save-dev

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Use postcss-font-family-system-ui as a plugin:

import postcss from "gulp-postcss";
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";

postcss([postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)]).process(YOUR_CSS);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use postcss-font-family-system-ui in your Gulpfile:

import postcss from "gulp-postcss";
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";

gulp.task("css", () =>
  gulp
    .src("./src/*.css")
    .pipe(postcss([postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)]))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("."))
);

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use postcss-font-family-system-ui in your Gruntfile:

import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";

grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-postcss");

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      use: [postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)],
    },
    dist: {
      src: "*.css",
    },
  },
});

Options

family

The family option defines the fallback families used to polyfill system-ui. It accepts an array or a comma-separated string.

import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";

postcssSystemUiFont({
  family: "system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue", // use less fallbacks
});

browsers

Note: if family option is specified, the browsers option will not be activated.

The browsers option determines the supported browsers, which is used to tune levels of polyfill based on the support matrix of system-ui at caniuse.

postcss-font-family-system-ui supports any standard browserslist configuration, which includes a .browserslistrc file, a browserslist key in package.json, or browserslist environment variables.

The browsers option should only be used when a standard browserslist configuration is not available.

postcssSystemUiFont({
  browsers: ["last 2 versions"],
});

If not valid browserslist configuration is specified, the default browserslist query will be used.

preserve

The preserve: boolean option controls whether system-ui should be preserved in the transformed CSS output. It accepts only boolean and the default is true

postcssSystemUiFont({
  preserve: true, // preserve `system-ui` in the transpiled output
});

Note that if your browserslist config targets to browsers which have native support of system-ui, this option will be a no-op.

postcssSystemUiFont({
  browsers: ["Chrome 60"], // Chrome 60 has native system-ui support
  preserve: false, // the `system-ui` will still be preserved when it is not polyfilled
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial