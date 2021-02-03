postcss-font-family-system-ui lets you use
system-ui in CSS, following the
CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification.
body {
font: 100%/1.5 system-ui;
}
/* becomes */
body {
font: 100%/1.5 system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu,
Cantarell, Helvetica Neue;
}
Add postcss-font-family-system-ui to your build tool:
npm install postcss postcss-font-family-system-ui --save-dev
Add PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install postcss --save-dev
Use postcss-font-family-system-ui as a plugin:
import postcss from "gulp-postcss";
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";
postcss([postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)]).process(YOUR_CSS);
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Use postcss-font-family-system-ui in your Gulpfile:
import postcss from "gulp-postcss";
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";
gulp.task("css", () =>
gulp
.src("./src/*.css")
.pipe(postcss([postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)]))
.pipe(gulp.dest("."))
);
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Use postcss-font-family-system-ui in your Gruntfile:
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-postcss");
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
use: [postcssSystemUiFont(/* options */)],
},
dist: {
src: "*.css",
},
},
});
The
family option defines the fallback families used to polyfill
system-ui.
It accepts an array or a comma-separated string.
import postcssSystemUiFont from "postcss-font-family-system-ui";
postcssSystemUiFont({
family: "system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue", // use less fallbacks
});
Note: if
family option is specified, the
browsers option will not be activated.
The
browsers option determines the supported browsers, which is used to tune levels of polyfill based on the support matrix of
system-ui at caniuse.
postcss-font-family-system-ui supports any standard browserslist configuration, which includes a
.browserslistrc file, a
browserslist key in
package.json, or
browserslist environment variables.
The
browsers option should only be used when a standard browserslist configuration is not available.
postcssSystemUiFont({
browsers: ["last 2 versions"],
});
If not valid browserslist configuration is specified, the default browserslist query will be used.
The
preserve: boolean option controls whether
system-ui should be preserved in the transformed CSS output.
It accepts only boolean and the default is
true
postcssSystemUiFont({
preserve: true, // preserve `system-ui` in the transpiled output
});
Note that if your
browserslist config targets to browsers which have native support of
system-ui, this option will be a no-op.
postcssSystemUiFont({
browsers: ["Chrome 60"], // Chrome 60 has native system-ui support
preserve: false, // the `system-ui` will still be preserved when it is not polyfilled
});