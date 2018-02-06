PostCSS plugin to pull in a Font Awesome's icon unicode using
content.
.foo::before {
font-awesome: camera;
}
.foo::before {
font-family: FontAwesome;
content: '\f030';
}
By default the plugin just searches for the icon you want and adds the Font Awesome font family as well as the unicode characters relative to that icon inside a
content: .
With the replacement option you can use it as a full class replacement.
.foo {
font-awesome: camera;
}
.foo {
display: inline-block;
font: normal normal normal FontAwesome;
font-size: inherit;
text-rendering: auto;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
.foo::before {
font-family: FontAwesome;
content: '\f030';
}
This means you won't have to add have
<i class="fa fa-camera"></i> you can just use
<i class="foo"></i>.
There is 1 downside to this method though, it creates a bit more CSS duplication as
display: inline-block;
font: normal normal normal FontAwesome;
font-size: inherit;
text-rendering: auto;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
Gets added everytime you use it instead of being on a single
.fa class.
postcss([ require('postcss-font-awesome') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.