openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pfa

postcss-font-awesome

by Dan Gamble
0.4.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to pull in a Font Awesome's icon unicode

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

330

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Font Awesome Build Status

PostCSS plugin to pull in a Font Awesome's icon unicode using content.

Before

.foo::before {
  font-awesome: camera;
}

After

.foo::before {
  font-family: FontAwesome;
  content: '\f030';
}

Options

Replacement

By default the plugin just searches for the icon you want and adds the Font Awesome font family as well as the unicode characters relative to that icon inside a content: .

With the replacement option you can use it as a full class replacement.

Before

.foo {
  font-awesome: camera;
}

After

.foo {
  display: inline-block;
  font: normal normal normal FontAwesome;
  font-size: inherit;
  text-rendering: auto;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
.foo::before {
  font-family: FontAwesome;
  content: '\f030';
}

This means you won't have to add have <i class="fa fa-camera"></i> you can just use <i class="foo"></i>.

There is 1 downside to this method though, it creates a bit more CSS duplication as

  display: inline-block;
  font: normal normal normal FontAwesome;
  font-size: inherit;
  text-rendering: auto;
  -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
  -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;

Gets added everytime you use it instead of being on a single .fa class.

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-font-awesome') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial