PostCSS Font Awesome

PostCSS plugin to pull in a Font Awesome's icon unicode using content .

Before

.foo ::before { font-awesome : camera; }

After

.foo ::before { font-family : FontAwesome; content : '\f030' ; }

Options

Replacement

By default the plugin just searches for the icon you want and adds the Font Awesome font family as well as the unicode characters relative to that icon inside a content: .

With the replacement option you can use it as a full class replacement.

Before

.foo { font-awesome : camera; }

After

.foo { display : inline-block; font : normal normal normal FontAwesome; font-size : inherit; text-rendering : auto; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; } .foo ::before { font-family : FontAwesome; content : '\f030' ; }

This means you won't have to add have <i class="fa fa-camera"></i> you can just use <i class="foo"></i> .

There is 1 downside to this method though, it creates a bit more CSS duplication as

display : inline-block ; font : normal normal normal FontAwesome ; font-size : inherit ; text-rendering : auto ; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased ; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale ;

Gets added everytime you use it instead of being on a single .fa class.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-font-awesome' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.