pfc

postcss-foft-classes

by Zach Leatherman
1.0.4 (see all)

A postcss plugin to automatically add classes for various font loading strategies.

Documentation
213

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

postcss-foft-classes

A postcss plugin to automatically add classes for various font loading strategies. Based heavily on netlify/postcss-fout-with-a-class.

Documentation currently only has Gulp config examples but is open to contributions with other build tool configurations! This works anywhere postcss does.

Installation

npm install postcss-foft-classes

Sample: FOUT, Single Stage

See the full FOUT with a Class example code, with font faces and the JavaScript code that goes with it.

Gulp Config

See this working in ./gulp-test/.

.pipe(
  postcss([
    foftLoadedClasses({
      groups: [
        {
          families: ["Lato"],
          classNames: ["fonts-loaded"]
        }
      ]
    })
  ])
)

Input CSS

body {
  font-family: Lato, sans-serif;
}

Output CSS

body {
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

.fonts-loaded body {
  font-family: Lato;
}

Sample: FOFT, Two Stages

See the full FOFT example code, with font faces and the JavaScript code that goes with it.

Gulp Config

See this working in ./gulp-test/.

.pipe(
  postcss([
    foftLoadedClasses({
      groups: [
        {
          families: ["LatoInitial", "Lato"],
          classNames: ["fonts-loaded", "fonts-loaded-2"]
        }
      ]
    })
  ])
)

Input CSS

body {
  font-family: Lato, sans-serif;
}

Output CSS

body {
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

.fonts-loaded body {
  font-family: LatoInitial;
}

.fonts-loaded-2 body {
  font-family: Lato;
}

