A postcss plugin to automatically add classes for various font loading strategies. Based heavily on netlify/postcss-fout-with-a-class .

Documentation currently only has Gulp config examples but is open to contributions with other build tool configurations! This works anywhere postcss does.

Installation

npm install postcss-foft-classes

Sample: FOUT, Single Stage

See the full FOUT with a Class example code, with font faces and the JavaScript code that goes with it.

Gulp Config

See this working in ./gulp-test/ .

.pipe( postcss([ foftLoadedClasses({ groups : [ { families : [ "Lato" ], classNames : [ "fonts-loaded" ] } ] }) ]) )

Input CSS

body { font-family : Lato, sans-serif; }

Output CSS

body { font-family : sans-serif; } .fonts-loaded body { font-family : Lato; }

Sample: FOFT, Two Stages

See the full FOFT example code, with font faces and the JavaScript code that goes with it.

Gulp Config

See this working in ./gulp-test/ .

.pipe( postcss([ foftLoadedClasses({ groups : [ { families : [ "LatoInitial" , "Lato" ], classNames : [ "fonts-loaded" , "fonts-loaded-2" ] } ] }) ]) )

Input CSS

body { font-family : Lato, sans-serif; }

Output CSS