PostCSS Focus Within lets you use the
:focus-within pseudo-class in CSS,
following the Selectors Level 4 specification.
It is the companion to the focus-within polyfill.
.my-form-field:focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}
/* becomes */
.my-form-field[focus-within] label {
background-color: yellow;
}
.my-form-field:focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}
PostCSS Focus Within duplicates rules using the
:focus-within pseudo-class
with a
[focus-within] attribute selector, the same selector used by the
focus-within polyfill. This replacement selector can be changed using the
replaceWith option. Also, the preservation of the original
:focus-within
rule can be disabled using the
preserve option.
Add PostCSS Focus Within to your project:
npm install postcss postcss-focus-within --save-dev
Use PostCSS Focus Within to process your CSS:
const postcssFocusWithin = require('postcss-focus-within');
postcssFocusWithin.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssFocusWithin = require('postcss-focus-within');
postcss([
postcssFocusWithin(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Focus Within runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
preserve option defines whether the original selector should remain. By
default, the original selector is preserved.
focusWithin({ preserve: false });
.my-form-field:focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}
/* becomes */
.my-form-field[focus-within] label {
background-color: yellow;
}
The
replaceWith option defines the selector to replace
:focus-within. By
default, the replacement selector is
[focus-within].
focusWithin({ replaceWith: '.focus-within' });
.my-form-field:focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}
/* becomes */
.my-form-field.focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}
.my-form-field:focus-within label {
background-color: yellow;
}