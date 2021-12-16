openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-focus-within

by csstools
5.0.1 (see all)

Use the :focus-within pseudo-selector in CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1M

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ PostCSS Focus Within was moved to @csstools/postcss-plugins. ⚠️
Read the announcement

PostCSS Focus Within PostCSS Logo

npm version CSS Standard Status Build Status support chat

PostCSS Focus Within lets you use the :focus-within pseudo-class in CSS, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

It is the companion to the focus-within polyfill.

'Can I use' table

.my-form-field:focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

/* becomes */

.my-form-field[focus-within] label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

.my-form-field:focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

PostCSS Focus Within duplicates rules using the :focus-within pseudo-class with a [focus-within] attribute selector, the same selector used by the focus-within polyfill. This replacement selector can be changed using the replaceWith option. Also, the preservation of the original :focus-within rule can be disabled using the preserve option.

Usage

Add PostCSS Focus Within to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-focus-within --save-dev

Use PostCSS Focus Within to process your CSS:

const postcssFocusWithin = require('postcss-focus-within');

postcssFocusWithin.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssFocusWithin = require('postcss-focus-within');

postcss([
  postcssFocusWithin(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Focus Within runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option defines whether the original selector should remain. By default, the original selector is preserved.

focusWithin({ preserve: false });

.my-form-field:focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

/* becomes */

.my-form-field[focus-within] label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

replaceWith

The replaceWith option defines the selector to replace :focus-within. By default, the replacement selector is [focus-within].

focusWithin({ replaceWith: '.focus-within' });

.my-form-field:focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

/* becomes */

.my-form-field.focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

.my-form-field:focus-within label {
  background-color: yellow;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial