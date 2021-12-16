PostCSS Focus Within

PostCSS Focus Within lets you use the :focus-within pseudo-class in CSS, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

It is the companion to the focus-within polyfill.

.my-form-field :focus-within label { background-color : yellow; } .my-form-field [focus-within] label { background-color : yellow; } .my-form-field :focus-within label { background-color : yellow; }

PostCSS Focus Within duplicates rules using the :focus-within pseudo-class with a [focus-within] attribute selector, the same selector used by the focus-within polyfill. This replacement selector can be changed using the replaceWith option. Also, the preservation of the original :focus-within rule can be disabled using the preserve option.

Usage

Add PostCSS Focus Within to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-focus-within --save-dev

Use PostCSS Focus Within to process your CSS:

const postcssFocusWithin = require ( 'postcss-focus-within' ); postcssFocusWithin.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssFocusWithin = require ( 'postcss-focus-within' ); postcss([ postcssFocusWithin( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Focus Within runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

preserve

The preserve option defines whether the original selector should remain. By default, the original selector is preserved.

focusWithin({ preserve : false });

.my-form-field :focus-within label { background-color : yellow; } .my-form-field [focus-within] label { background-color : yellow; }

replaceWith

The replaceWith option defines the selector to replace :focus-within . By default, the replacement selector is [focus-within] .

focusWithin({ replaceWith : '.focus-within' });