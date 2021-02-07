PostCSS Flexbugs Fixes

PostCSS plugin This project tries to fix all of flexbug's issues.

Input

.foo { flex : 1 ; } .bar { flex : 1 1 ; } .foz { flex : 1 1 0 ; } .baz { flex : 1 1 0px ; }

Output

.foo { flex : 1 1 ; } .bar { flex : 1 1 ; } .foz { flex : 1 1 ; } .baz { flex : 1 1 ; }

Input

.foo { flex : 1 ; }

Output

.foo { flex : 1 1 0% ; }

This only fixes css classes that have the flex property set. To fix elements that are contained inside a flexbox container, use this global rule: * { flex-shrink : 1 ; }

Input

.foo { flex : 1 0 calc (1vw - 1px); }

Output

.foo { flex-grow : 1 ; flex-shrink : 0 ; flex-basis : calc (1vw - 1px); }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-flexbugs-fixes' )]);

You can also disable bugs individually, possible keys bug4 , bug6 and bug8a .

var plugin = require ( 'postcss-flexbugs-fixes' ); postcss([plugin({ bug6 : false })]);

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.