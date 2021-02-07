PostCSS plugin This project tries to fix all of flexbug's issues.
.foo { flex: 1; }
.bar { flex: 1 1; }
.foz { flex: 1 1 0; }
.baz { flex: 1 1 0px; }
.foo { flex: 1 1; }
.bar { flex: 1 1; }
.foz { flex: 1 1; }
.baz { flex: 1 1; }
.foo { flex: 1; }
.foo { flex: 1 1 0%; }
This only fixes css classes that have the
flex property set. To fix elements that are contained inside a flexbox container, use this global rule:
* {
flex-shrink: 1;
}
.foo { flex: 1 0 calc(1vw - 1px); }
.foo {
flex-grow: 1;
flex-shrink: 0;
flex-basis: calc(1vw - 1px);
}
postcss([require('postcss-flexbugs-fixes')]);
You can also disable bugs individually, possible keys
bug4,
bug6 and
bug8a.
var plugin = require('postcss-flexbugs-fixes');
postcss([plugin({ bug6: false })]);
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.