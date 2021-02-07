openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pff

postcss-flexbugs-fixes

by Luís Rudge
5.0.2 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that tries to fix all of flexbug's issues

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1M

GitHub Stars

745

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Flexbugs Fixes Build Status

PostCSS plugin This project tries to fix all of flexbug's issues.

bug 4

Input

.foo { flex: 1; }
.bar { flex: 1 1; }
.foz { flex: 1 1 0; }
.baz { flex: 1 1 0px; }

Output

.foo { flex: 1 1; }
.bar { flex: 1 1; }
.foz { flex: 1 1; }
.baz { flex: 1 1; }

bug 6

Input

.foo { flex: 1; }

Output

.foo { flex: 1 1 0%; }

This only fixes css classes that have the flex property set. To fix elements that are contained inside a flexbox container, use this global rule:

* {
    flex-shrink: 1;
}

bug 8.1.a

Input

.foo { flex: 1 0 calc(1vw - 1px); }

Output

.foo {
  flex-grow: 1;
  flex-shrink: 0;
  flex-basis: calc(1vw - 1px);
}

Usage

postcss([require('postcss-flexbugs-fixes')]);

You can also disable bugs individually, possible keys bug4, bug6 and bug8a.

var plugin = require('postcss-flexbugs-fixes');
postcss([plugin({ bug6: false })]);

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial