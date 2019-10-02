A simple PostCSS plugin to enable a set of easy-to-remember transforms for IE CSS Hacks. Goes especially well with
postcss-nested.
The hacks used come from this excellent Stack Overflow answer;
.fooga {
font-size: 1em;
:ie11(&) {
font-size: 1.2em;
}
}
/* becomes */
.fooga {
font-size: 1em;
}
/* IE 11+ hack */
_:-ms-fullscreen, :root .fooga {
font-size: 1.2em;
}
:ie11(...) targets IE 11
:ie10plus(...) targets IE 10 & 11
:ie10(...) targets IE 10
:ie910(...) targets IE 9 & 10
:ie9plus(...) targets IE 9, 10, & 11
:ie9(...) targets IE 9
:ie8910(...) targets IE 8, 9, & 10
:ie8(...) targets IE 8
:ie7(...) targets IE 7
:ie678(...) targets IE 6, 7, & 8
:ie67(...) targets IE 6 & 7
:ie6(...) targets IE 6