pf

postcss-fixie

by Pat Cavit
2.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to simplify IE CSS hacks

Readme

postcss-fixie

A simple PostCSS plugin to enable a set of easy-to-remember transforms for IE CSS Hacks. Goes especially well with postcss-nested.

The hacks used come from this excellent Stack Overflow answer;

.fooga {
    font-size: 1em;

    :ie11(&) {
        font-size: 1.2em;
    }
}

/* becomes */
.fooga {
    font-size: 1em;
}

/* IE 11+ hack */
_:-ms-fullscreen, :root .fooga {
    font-size: 1.2em;
}

Available Hacks

  • :ie11(...) targets IE 11
  • :ie10plus(...) targets IE 10 & 11
  • :ie10(...) targets IE 10
  • :ie910(...) targets IE 9 & 10
  • :ie9plus(...) targets IE 9, 10, & 11
  • :ie9(...) targets IE 9
  • :ie8910(...) targets IE 8, 9, & 10
  • :ie8(...) targets IE 8
  • :ie7(...) targets IE 7
  • :ie678(...) targets IE 6, 7, & 8
  • :ie67(...) targets IE 6 & 7
  • :ie6(...) targets IE 6

