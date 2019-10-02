A simple PostCSS plugin to enable a set of easy-to-remember transforms for IE CSS Hacks. Goes especially well with postcss-nested .

The hacks used come from this excellent Stack Overflow answer;

.fooga { font-size : 1em ; :ie11(&) { font-size : 1.2em ; } } .fooga { font-size : 1em ; } _ :-ms-fullscreen , :root .fooga { font-size : 1.2em ; }

Available Hacks