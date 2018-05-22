Exclude/warn on duplicated PostCSS plugins.
With npm do:
$ npm install postcss-filter-plugins --save
Note that this plugin does not actually transform your CSS; instead, it ensures that plugins in the PostCSS instance are not duplicated. It is intended to be used by plugin packs such as cssnano or cssnext.
var counter = postcss.plugin('counter', function () {
return function (css) {
css.eachDecl('foo', function (decl) {
let value = parseInt(decl.value, 10);
value += 1;
decl.value = String(value);
});
}
});
var css = 'h1 { foo: 1 }';
var out = postcss([
filter(),
counter(),
counter()
]).process(css).css;
console.log(out);
// => h1 { foo: 2 }
// Note that you will get a PostCSS warning in the message registry
Type:
string
Default:
'both'
Pass
'forward',
'backward', or
'both' to customise the direction in which the
plugin will look in the plugins array. See the tests for examples on how this
works.
postcss([ filter({
direction: 'forward'
}) ]).process(css).css);
Type:
array
Default:
[] (empty)
Plugins that should be excluded from the filter. Pass an array of plugin names.
postcss([ filter({
exclude: ['postcss-cssstats']
}) ]).process(css).css);
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set this to true to disable the plugin from emitting any PostCSS warnings.
postcss([ filter({
silent: true
}) ]).process(css).css);
Type:
function
Default:
format function
This function will be passed each PostCSS plugin object. You are expected to return a string from each call, which is then used to warn the user about her duplicated plugins.
postcss([ filter({
template: function (plugin) {
return 'Duplicate plugin found: ' + plugin.postcssPlugin;
}
}) ]).process(css).css);
See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Ben Briggs
💻 📖 👀 ⚠️
Maxime Thirouin
📖
Andreas Lind
💻
Ryan Zimmerman
💻
James Hunt
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT © Ben Briggs