Exclude/warn on duplicated PostCSS plugins.

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-filter-plugins --save

Example

Note that this plugin does not actually transform your CSS; instead, it ensures that plugins in the PostCSS instance are not duplicated. It is intended to be used by plugin packs such as cssnano or cssnext.

var counter = postcss.plugin( 'counter' , function ( ) { return function ( css ) { css.eachDecl( 'foo' , function ( decl ) { let value = parseInt (decl.value, 10 ); value += 1 ; decl.value = String (value); }); } }); var css = 'h1 { foo: 1 }' ; var out = postcss([ filter(), counter(), counter() ]).process(css).css; console .log(out);

API

options

direction

Type: string

Default: 'both'

Pass 'forward' , 'backward' , or 'both' to customise the direction in which the plugin will look in the plugins array. See the tests for examples on how this works.

postcss([ filter({ direction : 'forward' }) ]).process(css).css);

exclude

Type: array

Default: [] (empty)

Plugins that should be excluded from the filter. Pass an array of plugin names.

postcss([ filter({ exclude : [ 'postcss-cssstats' ] }) ]).process(css).css);

silent

Type: boolean

Default: false

Set this to true to disable the plugin from emitting any PostCSS warnings.

postcss([ filter({ silent : true }) ]).process(css).css);

template

Type: function

Default: format function

This function will be passed each PostCSS plugin object. You are expected to return a string from each call, which is then used to warn the user about her duplicated plugins.

postcss([ filter({ template : function ( plugin ) { return 'Duplicate plugin found: ' + plugin.postcssPlugin; } }) ]).process(css).css);

Usage

License

MIT © Ben Briggs