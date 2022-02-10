PostCSS Extend Rule

PostCSS Extend Rule lets you use the @extend at-rule and Functional Selectors in CSS, following the speculative CSS Extend Rules Specification.

%thick-border { border: thick dotted red; } .serious-modal { font-style: normal; font-weight: bold; @media (max-width: 240px) { @extend .modal:hover; } } .modal { @extend %thick-border; color: red; } .modal:hover:not(:focus) { outline: none; } /* becomes */ .serious-modal { font-style: normal; font-weight: bold; } @media (max-width: 240px) { .serious-modal:not(:focus) { outline: none; } } .modal { border: thick dotted red; color: red; } .modal:hover:not(:focus) { outline: none; }

Usage

Add PostCSS Extend Rule to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-extend-rule --save-dev

Use PostCSS Extend Rule to process your CSS:

const postcssExtendRule = require ( 'postcss-extend-rule' ); postcssExtendRule.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssExtendRule = require ( 'postcss-extend-rule' ); postcss([ postcssExtendRule( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Extend Rule runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

name

The name option determines the at-rule name being used to extend selectors. By default, this name is extend , meaning @extend rules are parsed.

postcssExtend({ name : 'postcss-extend' })

If the name option were changed to, say, postcss-extend , then only @postcss-extend at-rules would be parsed.

main { @postcss-extend .some-rule; }

onFunctionalSelector

The onFunctionalSelector option determines how functional selectors should be handled. Its options are:

remove (default) removes any functional selector

(default) removes any functional selector ignore ignores any functional selector and moves on

ignores any functional selector and moves on warn warns the user whenever it encounters a functional selector

warns the user whenever it encounters a functional selector throw throws an error if ever it encounters a functional selector

postcssExtend({ onFunctionalSelector : 'remove' })

%this-will-be-removed {}

onRecursiveExtend

The onRecursiveExtend option determines how recursive extend at-rules should be handled. Its options are:

remove (default) removes any recursive extend at-rules

(default) removes any recursive extend at-rules ignore ignores any recursive extend at-rules and moves on

ignores any recursive extend at-rules and moves on warn warns the user whenever it encounters a recursive extend at-rules

warns the user whenever it encounters a recursive extend at-rules throw throws an error if ever it encounters a recursive extend at-rules

postcssExtend({ onRecursiveExtend : 'remove' })

.this-will-not-extend-itself { @extend .this-will-not-extend-itself; }

onUnusedExtend

The onUnusedExtend option determines how an unused extend at-rule should be handled. Its options are:

remove (default) removes any unused extend at-rule

(default) removes any unused extend at-rule ignore ignores any unused extend at-rule and moves on

ignores any unused extend at-rule and moves on warn warns the user whenever it encounters an unused extend at-rule

warns the user whenever it encounters an unused extend at-rule throw throws an error if ever it encounters an unused extend at-rule

postcssExtend({ onUnusedExtend : 'remove' })