view : Model -> Html Msg
view model =
Html.div [ TW.h_screen, TW.w_screen, TW.flex, TW.justify_center, TW.items_center, TW.bg_gray_200 ]
[ Html.div []
[ Html.button
[ E.onClick Decrement
, TW.px_2
, TW.px_4
, TW.text_white
, TW.bg_blue_500
, TW.w_full
]
[ Html.text "-" ]
, Html.div
[ TW.text_2xl
, TW.text_center
, TW.my_4
]
[ Html.text (String.fromInt model) ]
, Html.button
[ E.onClick Increment
, TW.px_2
, TW.px_4
, TW.text_white
, TW.bg_blue_500
, TW.w_full
]
[ Html.text "+" ]
]
]
yarn add postcss-elm-tailwind --dev
# OR
npm i -D postcss-elm-tailwind
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require("tailwindcss"),
require("postcss-elm-tailwind")({
tailwindConfig: "./tailwind.config.js", // tell us where your tailwind.config.js lives
// only the tailwindConfig key is required, the rest are optional:
elmFile: "src/Tailwind.elm", // change where the generated Elm module is saved
elmModuleName: "Tailwind", // this must match the file name or Elm will complain
nameStyle: "snake", // "snake" for snake case, "camel" for camel case
splitByScreens: true // generate an Elm module for each screen
})
]
};
See the demo for a full example.
If you want to use Tailwind classes to style
SVG you can output an
Svg module like this:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require("tailwindcss"),
require("postcss-elm-tailwind")({
tailwindConfig: "./tailwind.config.js",
elmFile: "src/Tailwind.elm",
elmModuleName: "Tailwind",
formats: {
svg: {
elmFile: "src/Tailwind/Svg.elm",
elmModuleName: "Tailwind.Svg"
}
}
})
]
};
If you want access to the class names themselves, you can output a
String module as an escape hatch:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require("tailwindcss"),
require("postcss-elm-tailwind")({
tailwindConfig: "./tailwind.config.js",
elmFile: "src/Tailwind.elm",
elmModuleName: "Tailwind",
formats: {
string: {
elmFile: "src/Tailwind/String.elm",
elmModuleName: "Tailwind.String"
}
}
})
]
};
In order to get a small build, you'll need to build Tailwind twice - once
without purgecss to build
TW.elm with all the classes and once with purgecss
so that all the unused classes are removed from your production CSS.
See how this is implemented in the demo.