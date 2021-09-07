tailwind + elm = 🚀

See the demo and repo.

view : Model -> Html Msg view model = Html .div [ TW .h_screen, TW .w_screen, TW .flex, TW .justify_center, TW .items_center, TW .bg_gray_200 ] [ Html .div [] [ Html .button [ E .onClick Decrement , TW .px_2 , TW .px_4 , TW .text_white , TW .bg_blue_500 , TW .w_full ] [ Html .text "-" ] , Html .div [ TW .text_2xl , TW .text_center , TW .my_4 ] [ Html .text ( String .fromInt model) ] , Html .button [ E .onClick Increment , TW .px_2 , TW .px_4 , TW .text_white , TW .bg_blue_500 , TW .w_full ] [ Html .text "+" ] ] ]

Installation

yarn add postcss-elm-tailwind --dev npm i -D postcss-elm-tailwind

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( "tailwindcss" ), require ( "postcss-elm-tailwind" )({ tailwindConfig : "./tailwind.config.js" , elmFile : "src/Tailwind.elm" , elmModuleName : "Tailwind" , nameStyle : "snake" , splitByScreens : true }) ] };

See the demo for a full example.

Other output formats

SVG

If you want to use Tailwind classes to style SVG you can output an Svg module like this:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( "tailwindcss" ), require ( "postcss-elm-tailwind" )({ tailwindConfig : "./tailwind.config.js" , elmFile : "src/Tailwind.elm" , elmModuleName : "Tailwind" , formats : { svg : { elmFile : "src/Tailwind/Svg.elm" , elmModuleName : "Tailwind.Svg" } } }) ] };

String

If you want access to the class names themselves, you can output a String module as an escape hatch:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( "tailwindcss" ), require ( "postcss-elm-tailwind" )({ tailwindConfig : "./tailwind.config.js" , elmFile : "src/Tailwind.elm" , elmModuleName : "Tailwind" , formats : { string : { elmFile : "src/Tailwind/String.elm" , elmModuleName : "Tailwind.String" } } }) ] };

Other things to note