PostCSS Editor Styles

PostCSS Editor Styles lets you do this in CSS.

:root { --color-text : #24292e ; } html { font-family : sans-serif; } body { color : var (--color-text); } button { min-height : 1.5rem ; } .block-heading { background-color : #eee ; } :root { --color-text : #24292e ; } .editor-styles-wrapper { color : var (--color-text); } .editor-styles-wrapper button :not( [class^="components-"] ) :not( [class^="editor-"] ) :not( [class^="block-"] ) :not( [aria-owns] ) { min-height : 1.5rem ; } .editor-styles-wrapper .block-heading { background-color : #eee ; }

Usage

Add PostCSS Editor Styles to your project:

npm install postcss-editor-styles --save-dev

Use PostCSS Editor Styles to process your CSS:

const postcssEditorStyles = require ( "postcss-editor-styles" ); postcssEditorStyles.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( "postcss" ); const postcssEditorStyles = require ( "postcss-editor-styles" ); postcss([postcssEditorStyles( )]).process( YOUR_CSS );

Options

defaults:

scopeTo : '.editor-styles-wrapper' , repeat : 1 , remove : [ 'html' ], replace : [ 'body' ], ignore : [ ':root' ], tags : [ 'a' , 'button' , 'input' , 'label' , 'select' , 'textarea' , 'form' ], tagSuffix : ':not([class^="components-"]):not([class^="editor-"]):not([class^="block-"]):not([aria-owns])'

PostCSS Editor Styles runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for: