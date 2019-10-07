PostCSS Editor Styles lets you do this in CSS.
:root { /* ignored */
--color-text: #24292e;
}
html { /* removed */
font-family: sans-serif;
}
body { /* replaced */
color: var(--color-text);
}
button { /* scoped and negated */
min-height: 1.5rem;
}
.block-heading { /* scoped */
background-color: #eee;
}
/* becomes */
:root {
--color-text: #24292e;
}
.editor-styles-wrapper {
color: var(--color-text);
}
.editor-styles-wrapper button:not([class^="components-"]):not([class^="editor-"]):not([class^="block-"]):not([aria-owns]) {
min-height: 1.5rem;
}
.editor-styles-wrapper .block-heading {
background-color: #eee;
}
Add PostCSS Editor Styles to your project:
npm install postcss-editor-styles --save-dev
Use PostCSS Editor Styles to process your CSS:
const postcssEditorStyles = require("postcss-editor-styles");
postcssEditorStyles.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require("postcss");
const postcssEditorStyles = require("postcss-editor-styles");
postcss([postcssEditorStyles(/* pluginOptions */)]).process(
YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */
);
defaults:
// The selector we're working within.
scopeTo: '.editor-styles-wrapper',
// Increase specificity by repeating the selector.
repeat: 1,
remove: ['html'],
replace: ['body'],
ignore: [':root'],
tags: ['a', 'button', 'input', 'label', 'select', 'textarea', 'form'],
tagSuffix: ':not([class^="components-"]):not([class^="editor-"]):not([class^="block-"]):not([aria-owns])'
PostCSS Editor Styles runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt