openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pes

postcss-editor-styles

by Marty Helmick
0.3.0 (see all)

Remove your styles from the editors scope

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-2.0+

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Editor Styles PostCSS

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Editor Styles lets you do this in CSS.

:root {           /* ignored */
  --color-text: #24292e;
}

html {            /* removed */
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

body {            /* replaced */
  color: var(--color-text);
}

button {          /* scoped and negated */
  min-height: 1.5rem;
}

.block-heading {  /* scoped */
  background-color: #eee;
}

/* becomes */

:root {
  --color-text: #24292e;
}

.editor-styles-wrapper {
  color: var(--color-text);
}

.editor-styles-wrapper button:not([class^="components-"]):not([class^="editor-"]):not([class^="block-"]):not([aria-owns]) {
  min-height: 1.5rem;
}

.editor-styles-wrapper .block-heading {
  background-color: #eee;
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Editor Styles to your project:

npm install postcss-editor-styles --save-dev

Use PostCSS Editor Styles to process your CSS:

const postcssEditorStyles = require("postcss-editor-styles");

postcssEditorStyles.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require("postcss");
const postcssEditorStyles = require("postcss-editor-styles");

postcss([postcssEditorStyles(/* pluginOptions */)]).process(
  YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */
);

Options

defaults:

// The selector we're working within.
scopeTo: '.editor-styles-wrapper',

// Increase specificity by repeating the selector.
repeat: 1,

remove: ['html'],

replace: ['body'],

ignore: [':root'],

tags: ['a', 'button', 'input', 'label', 'select', 'textarea', 'form'],

tagSuffix: ':not([class^="components-"]):not([class^="editor-"]):not([class^="block-"]):not([aria-owns])'

PostCSS Editor Styles runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial