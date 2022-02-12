Just append
#spritename to the end of the image url. No complicated mechanism or strict folder structure is needed.
The plugin moves all retina images with any ratio to a separate sprite. To achieve this all retina images should be declared with a
@2x suffix (where number is the image ratio.)
Projects with a large number of sprites can take a long time to compile. The help with this, the plugin checks files against a md5 hash to only compile new/changed sprites. This does not yet work for the first time a sprite is generated.
The plugin supports both relative and absolute paths on input file, but can currently only generate relative paths on output file.
|Option
|Description
|Default
imagePath
|Path for resolving absolute images.
process.cwd()
spritePath
|Path to use for saving the generated sprites file(s).
process.cwd()
stylesheetPath
|Path for resolving relative images (overriding options, css file folder used for default.)
''
padding
|The amount of space in pixels to put around images in the sprite. Note: This value will be scaled proportionally for retina images.
20
outputDimensions
|Whether to also output the pixel
height and
width of the image.
false
algorithm
|The layout algorithm spritesmith should use.
binary-tree
outputStylesheetPath
|Optional. Path of the final CSS file. If defined, sprite urls are relative to this path.
undefined
.arrow {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next.png#elements');
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next--hover.png#elements');
}
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
.arrow {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next@2x.png#elements');
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next--hover@2x.png#elements');
}
}
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2.5dppx) {
.arrow {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next@3x.png#elements');
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url('images/arrow-next--hover@3x.png#elements');
}
}
.arrow {
background-image: url(sprites/elements.png);
background-position: 0 0;
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url(sprites/elements.png);
background-position: -48px 0;
}
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
.arrow {
background-image: url(sprites/elements@2x.png);
background-position: 0 0;
background-size: 76px 27px;
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url(sprites/elements@2x.png);
background-position: -48px 0;
background-size: 76px 27px;
}
}
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2.5dppx) {
.arrow {
background-image: url(sprites/elements@3x.png);
background-position: 0 0;
background-size: 76px 27px;
}
.arrow:hover {
background-image: url(sprites/elements@3x.png);
background-position: -48px 0;
background-size: 76px 27px;
}
}
postcss([
easysprite({
imagePath: './public/images',
spritePath: './public/sprites',
}),
]);
See the PostCSS docs for examples of your particular environment.