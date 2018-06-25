PostCSS plugin to inline @import rules content with extra features.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-easy-import' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Resolving files with globs

The path to the file will be checked and if it contains a glob it will be used to locate it. These can be mixed and matched with normal module paths:

@ import "suitcss-utils-display" ; @ import "./theme.css" ; @ import "./components/*.css" ; @ import "suitcss-utils-size/lib/*.css" ;

Options

This plugin is a postcss-import extension which introduces its own resolve option.

prefix

Type: false or string Default: false

Allows partial-like importing with a prefix before the filename.

@ import 'modules/partial.css' ;

Prefixed versions are always favoured. Otherwise the non-prefix version is used:

├── _ baz .css ├── baz .css ├── bar .css

The matched files would be ['_baz.css', 'bar.css'] .

extensions

Type: array or string Default: .css

Defines file extensions which will be looked for.

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin