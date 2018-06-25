openbase logo
pei

postcss-easy-import

by Bogdan Chadkin
3.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to inline @import rules content with extra features

Readme

postcss-easy-import Build Status

PostCSS plugin to inline @import rules content with extra features.

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-easy-import') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Resolving files with globs

The path to the file will be checked and if it contains a glob it will be used to locate it. These can be mixed and matched with normal module paths:

@import "suitcss-utils-display"; /* node_modules */
@import "./theme.css"; /* relative path */
@import "./components/*.css"; /* glob */
@import "suitcss-utils-size/lib/*.css"; /* glob inside node_modules */

Options

This plugin is a postcss-import extension which introduces its own resolve option.

prefix

Type: false or string Default: false

Allows partial-like importing with a prefix before the filename.

@import 'modules/partial.css';
/* will import modules/_partial.css */

Prefixed versions are always favoured. Otherwise the non-prefix version is used:

├── _baz.css
├── baz.css
├── bar.css

The matched files would be ['_baz.css', 'bar.css'].

extensions

Type: array or string Default: .css

Defines file extensions which will be looked for.

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin

