PostCSS plugin to inline @import rules content with extra features.
postcss([ require('postcss-easy-import') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
The path to the file will be checked and if it contains a glob it will be used to locate it. These can be mixed and matched with normal module paths:
@import "suitcss-utils-display"; /* node_modules */
@import "./theme.css"; /* relative path */
@import "./components/*.css"; /* glob */
@import "suitcss-utils-size/lib/*.css"; /* glob inside node_modules */
This plugin is a postcss-import extension which introduces its own
resolve option.
prefix
Type:
false or
string
Default:
false
Allows partial-like importing with a prefix before the filename.
@import 'modules/partial.css';
/* will import modules/_partial.css */
Prefixed versions are always favoured. Otherwise the non-prefix version is used:
├── _baz.css
├── baz.css
├── bar.css
The matched files would be
['_baz.css', 'bar.css'].
extensions
Type:
array or
string
Default:
.css
Defines file extensions which will be looked for.
MIT © Bogdan Chadkin