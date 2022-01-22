PostCSS plugin to replace easing name from easings.net to
cubic-bezier().
.snake {
transition: all 600ms ease-in-sine;
}
.camel {
transition: all 600ms easeInSine;
}
.snake {
transition: all 600ms cubic-bezier(0.47, 0, 0.745, 0.715);
}
.camel {
transition: all 600ms cubic-bezier(0.47, 0, 0.745, 0.715);
}
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-easings
Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to official docs and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-easings'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
Also you can get all built-in easings:
require('postcss-easings').easings;
easings
Allow to set custom easings:
require('postcss-easings')({
easings: { easeJump: 'cubic-bezier(.86,0,.69,1.57)' }
})
Plugin will convert custom easing name between camelCase and snake-case.
So example below adds
easeJump and
ease-jump easings.
Custom easing name must start from
ease and contain only letters and
-.
You can create custom easing on cubic-bezier.com.