PostCSS Easing Gradients





PostCSS plugin to create smooth linear-gradients that approximate easing functions. Visual examples and online editor on larsenwork.com/easing-gradients

Code Examples

.cubic-bezier { background : linear-gradient (to bottom, black, cubic-bezier(0.48, 0.3, 0.64, 1), transparent); background : linear-gradient ( to bottom, hsl(0, 0%, 0%), hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.94505) 7.9% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.88294) 15.3% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.81522) 22.2% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.7426) 28.7% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.66692) 34.8% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.58891) 40.6% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.50925) 46.2% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.42866) 51.7% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.34817) 57.2% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.2693) 62.8% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.19309) 68.7% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.12126) 75.2% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.05882) 82.6% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0.01457) 91.2% , hsla (0, 0%, 0%, 0) ); } .ease { background : linear-gradient (green, ease, red); background : linear-gradient ( hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%), hsl (88.79, 100%, 24.28%) 7.8% , hsl (69.81, 100%, 23.14%) 13.2% , hsl (53.43, 100%, 24.55%) 17.6% , hsl (42.52, 100%, 28.9%) 21.7% , hsl (34.96, 100%, 32.64%) 25.8% , hsl (29.1, 100%, 35.96%) 30.2% , hsl (24.26, 100%, 38.94%) 35.1% , hsl (20.14, 100%, 41.56%) 40.6% , hsl (16.47, 100%, 43.87%) 46.9% , hsl (13.13, 100%, 45.83%) 54.1% , hsl (10.07, 100%, 47.42%) 62.2% , hsl (7.23, 100%, 48.62%) 71.1% , hsl (4.6, 100%, 49.43%) 80.6% , hsl (2.16, 100%, 49.87%) 90.5% , hsl (0, 100%, 50%) ); } .steps { background : linear-gradient (to right, green, steps(4, skip-none), red); background : linear-gradient ( to right, hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%), hsl (120, 100%, 25.1%) 25% , hsl (42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 25% , hsl (42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 50% , hsl (21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 50% , hsl (21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 75% , hsl (0, 100%, 50%) 75% , hsl (0, 100%, 50%) ); } .radial { background : radial-gradient (circle at top right, red, ease-in-out, blue); background : radial-gradient ( circle at top right, hsl(0, 100%, 50%), hsl (353.5, 100%, 49.71%) 7.7% , hsl (347.13, 100%, 48.89%) 14.8% , hsl (341.1, 100%, 47.69%) 21% , hsl (335.24, 100%, 46.22%) 26.5% , hsl (329.48, 100%, 44.57%) 31.4% , hsl (323.63, 100%, 42.76%) 35.9% , hsl (317.56, 100%, 40.82%) 40.1% , hsl (310.92, 100%, 38.7%) 44.2% , hsl (303.81, 100%, 36.49%) 48.1% , hsl (296, 100%, 36.55%) 52% , hsl (288.73, 100%, 38.81%) 56% , hsl (282.14, 100%, 40.92%) 60.1% , hsl (276.09, 100%, 42.84%) 64.3% , hsl (270.27, 100%, 44.64%) 68.8% , hsl (264.54, 100%, 46.28%) 73.7% , hsl (258.7, 100%, 47.74%) 79.2% , hsl (252.68, 100%, 48.92%) 85.4% , hsl (246.32, 100%, 49.72%) 92.5% , hsl (240, 100%, 50%) ); }

Syntax

Currently a subset of the full syntax is supported:

linear-gradient( [ < direction > ,]? < color > , < animation-timing-function > , < color > )

The steps syntax is also being figured out and currently this is supported.

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-easing-gradients' )])

See PostCSS Usage docs for examples for your environment.

Options

colorStops: 15

is the default. A lower number creates a more "low poly" gradient with less code but a higher risk of banding.

alphaDecimals: 5

is the default. A lower number can result in banding.