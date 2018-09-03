PostCSS plugin to create smooth linear-gradients that approximate easing functions. Visual examples and online editor on larsenwork.com/easing-gradients
.cubic-bezier {
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, black, cubic-bezier(0.48, 0.3, 0.64, 1), transparent);
/* => */
background: linear-gradient(
to bottom,
hsl(0, 0%, 0%),
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.94505) 7.9%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.88294) 15.3%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.81522) 22.2%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.7426) 28.7%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.66692) 34.8%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.58891) 40.6%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.50925) 46.2%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.42866) 51.7%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.34817) 57.2%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.2693) 62.8%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.19309) 68.7%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.12126) 75.2%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.05882) 82.6%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.01457) 91.2%,
hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0)
);
}
.ease {
background: linear-gradient(green, ease, red);
/* => */
background: linear-gradient(
hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%),
hsl(88.79, 100%, 24.28%) 7.8%,
hsl(69.81, 100%, 23.14%) 13.2%,
hsl(53.43, 100%, 24.55%) 17.6%,
hsl(42.52, 100%, 28.9%) 21.7%,
hsl(34.96, 100%, 32.64%) 25.8%,
hsl(29.1, 100%, 35.96%) 30.2%,
hsl(24.26, 100%, 38.94%) 35.1%,
hsl(20.14, 100%, 41.56%) 40.6%,
hsl(16.47, 100%, 43.87%) 46.9%,
hsl(13.13, 100%, 45.83%) 54.1%,
hsl(10.07, 100%, 47.42%) 62.2%,
hsl(7.23, 100%, 48.62%) 71.1%,
hsl(4.6, 100%, 49.43%) 80.6%,
hsl(2.16, 100%, 49.87%) 90.5%,
hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
);
}
.steps {
background: linear-gradient(to right, green, steps(4, skip-none), red);
/* => */
background: linear-gradient(
to right,
hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%),
hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%) 25%,
hsl(42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 25%,
hsl(42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 50%,
hsl(21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 50%,
hsl(21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 75%,
hsl(0, 100%, 50%) 75%,
hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
);
}
.radial {
background: radial-gradient(circle at top right, red, ease-in-out, blue);
/* => */
background: radial-gradient(
circle at top right,
hsl(0, 100%, 50%),
hsl(353.5, 100%, 49.71%) 7.7%,
hsl(347.13, 100%, 48.89%) 14.8%,
hsl(341.1, 100%, 47.69%) 21%,
hsl(335.24, 100%, 46.22%) 26.5%,
hsl(329.48, 100%, 44.57%) 31.4%,
hsl(323.63, 100%, 42.76%) 35.9%,
hsl(317.56, 100%, 40.82%) 40.1%,
hsl(310.92, 100%, 38.7%) 44.2%,
hsl(303.81, 100%, 36.49%) 48.1%,
hsl(296, 100%, 36.55%) 52%,
hsl(288.73, 100%, 38.81%) 56%,
hsl(282.14, 100%, 40.92%) 60.1%,
hsl(276.09, 100%, 42.84%) 64.3%,
hsl(270.27, 100%, 44.64%) 68.8%,
hsl(264.54, 100%, 46.28%) 73.7%,
hsl(258.7, 100%, 47.74%) 79.2%,
hsl(252.68, 100%, 48.92%) 85.4%,
hsl(246.32, 100%, 49.72%) 92.5%,
hsl(240, 100%, 50%)
);
}
Currently a subset of the full syntax is supported:
linear-gradient(
[ <direction>,]?
<color>,
<animation-timing-function>,
<color>
)
The steps syntax is also being figured out and currently this is supported.
postcss([require('postcss-easing-gradients')])
See PostCSS Usage docs for examples for your environment.
is the default. A lower number creates a more "low poly" gradient with less code but a higher risk of banding.
is the default. A lower number can result in banding.
is the default color space used for interpolation and is closest to what most browsers use. Other options are
'rgb', 'hsl', 'lab' and 'lch' as per chromajs documentation