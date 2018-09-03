openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
peg

postcss-easing-gradients

by Andreas Larsen
3.0.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to create smooth linear-gradients that approximate easing functions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

792

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

PostCSS Easing Gradients

NPM Version NPM Monthly Downloads Build Status Dependency status
MIT License Code Style: Prettier Follow Larsenwork on Twitter

PostCSS plugin to create smooth linear-gradients that approximate easing functions. Visual examples and online editor on larsenwork.com/easing-gradients

Code Examples

.cubic-bezier {
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom, black, cubic-bezier(0.48, 0.3, 0.64, 1), transparent);
  /* => */
  background: linear-gradient(
    to bottom,
    hsl(0, 0%, 0%),
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.94505) 7.9%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.88294) 15.3%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.81522) 22.2%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.7426) 28.7%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.66692) 34.8%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.58891) 40.6%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.50925) 46.2%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.42866) 51.7%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.34817) 57.2%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.2693) 62.8%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.19309) 68.7%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.12126) 75.2%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.05882) 82.6%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0.01457) 91.2%,
    hsla(0, 0%, 0%, 0)
  );
}

.ease {
  background: linear-gradient(green, ease, red);
  /* => */
  background: linear-gradient(
    hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%),
    hsl(88.79, 100%, 24.28%) 7.8%,
    hsl(69.81, 100%, 23.14%) 13.2%,
    hsl(53.43, 100%, 24.55%) 17.6%,
    hsl(42.52, 100%, 28.9%) 21.7%,
    hsl(34.96, 100%, 32.64%) 25.8%,
    hsl(29.1, 100%, 35.96%) 30.2%,
    hsl(24.26, 100%, 38.94%) 35.1%,
    hsl(20.14, 100%, 41.56%) 40.6%,
    hsl(16.47, 100%, 43.87%) 46.9%,
    hsl(13.13, 100%, 45.83%) 54.1%,
    hsl(10.07, 100%, 47.42%) 62.2%,
    hsl(7.23, 100%, 48.62%) 71.1%,
    hsl(4.6, 100%, 49.43%) 80.6%,
    hsl(2.16, 100%, 49.87%) 90.5%,
    hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
  );
}

.steps {
  background: linear-gradient(to right, green, steps(4, skip-none), red);
  /* => */
  background: linear-gradient(
    to right,
    hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%),
    hsl(120, 100%, 25.1%) 25%,
    hsl(42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 25%,
    hsl(42.59, 100%, 28.87%) 50%,
    hsl(21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 50%,
    hsl(21.3, 100%, 40.82%) 75%,
    hsl(0, 100%, 50%) 75%,
    hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
  );
}

.radial {
  background: radial-gradient(circle at top right, red, ease-in-out, blue);
  /* => */
  background: radial-gradient(
    circle at top right,
    hsl(0, 100%, 50%),
    hsl(353.5, 100%, 49.71%) 7.7%,
    hsl(347.13, 100%, 48.89%) 14.8%,
    hsl(341.1, 100%, 47.69%) 21%,
    hsl(335.24, 100%, 46.22%) 26.5%,
    hsl(329.48, 100%, 44.57%) 31.4%,
    hsl(323.63, 100%, 42.76%) 35.9%,
    hsl(317.56, 100%, 40.82%) 40.1%,
    hsl(310.92, 100%, 38.7%) 44.2%,
    hsl(303.81, 100%, 36.49%) 48.1%,
    hsl(296, 100%, 36.55%) 52%,
    hsl(288.73, 100%, 38.81%) 56%,
    hsl(282.14, 100%, 40.92%) 60.1%,
    hsl(276.09, 100%, 42.84%) 64.3%,
    hsl(270.27, 100%, 44.64%) 68.8%,
    hsl(264.54, 100%, 46.28%) 73.7%,
    hsl(258.7, 100%, 47.74%) 79.2%,
    hsl(252.68, 100%, 48.92%) 85.4%,
    hsl(246.32, 100%, 49.72%) 92.5%,
    hsl(240, 100%, 50%)
  );
}

Syntax

Currently a subset of the full syntax is supported:

linear-gradient(
  [ <direction>,]?
  <color>,
  <animation-timing-function>,
  <color>
)

The steps syntax is also being figured out and currently this is supported.


Usage

postcss([require('postcss-easing-gradients')])

See PostCSS Usage docs for examples for your environment.


Options

colorStops: 15

is the default. A lower number creates a more "low poly" gradient with less code but a higher risk of banding.

alphaDecimals: 5

is the default. A lower number can result in banding.

colorMode: 'lrgb'

is the default color space used for interpolation and is closest to what most browsers use. Other options are 'rgb', 'hsl', 'lab' and 'lch' as per chromajs documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mattia AstorinoMuggiò9 Ratings0 Reviews
I’m Mattia Astorino. As UX Engineer I build web interfaces, components library and design systems with a special love to CSS.
September 10, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial