A PostCSS plugin to iterate through values.

Iterate through values:

@ each $icon in foo, bar, baz { .icon- $( icon ) { background : url ( 'icons/$(icon).png' ); } }

.icon-foo { background : url ( 'icons/foo.png' ); } .icon-bar { background : url ( 'icons/bar.png' ); } .icon-baz { background : url ( 'icons/baz.png' ); }

Iterate through values with index:

@ each $val, $i in foo, bar { .icon- $( val ) { background : url ( "$(val)_$(i).png" ); } }

.icon-foo { background : url ( "foo_0.png" ); } .icon-bar { background : url ( "bar_1.png" ); }

Iterate through multiple variables:

@ each $animal, $color in (puma, sea-slug), (black, blue) { .$( animal ) -icon { background-image : url ( '/images/$(animal).png' ); border : 2px solid $color; } }

.puma-icon { background-image : url ( '/images/puma.png' ); border : 2px solid black; } .sea-slug-icon { background-image : url ( '/images/sea-slug.png' ); border : 2px solid blue; }

Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-each

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-each' ) ])

Options

plugins

Type: object

Default: {}

Accepts two properties: afterEach and beforeEach

afterEach

Type: array Default: []

Plugins to be called after each iteration

beforeEach

Type: array Default: []

Plugins to be called before each iteration

require ( 'postcss-each' )({ plugins : { afterEach : [ require ( 'postcss-at-rules-variables' ) ], beforeEach : [ require ( 'postcss-custom-properties' ) ] } })

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.