postcss-each

by Alexander Madyankin
1.1.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to iterate through values

Documentation
Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

postcss-each

A PostCSS plugin to iterate through values.

Iterate through values:

@each $icon in foo, bar, baz {
  .icon-$(icon) {
    background: url('icons/$(icon).png');
  }
}

.icon-foo {
  background: url('icons/foo.png');
}

.icon-bar {
  background: url('icons/bar.png');
}

.icon-baz {
  background: url('icons/baz.png');
}

Iterate through values with index:

@each $val, $i in foo, bar {
  .icon-$(val) {
    background: url("$(val)_$(i).png");
  }
}

.icon-foo {
  background: url("foo_0.png");
}

.icon-bar {
  background: url("bar_1.png");
}

Iterate through multiple variables:

@each $animal, $color in (puma, sea-slug), (black, blue) {
  .$(animal)-icon {
    background-image: url('/images/$(animal).png');
    border: 2px solid $color;
  }
}

.puma-icon {
  background-image: url('/images/puma.png');
  border: 2px solid black;
}
.sea-slug-icon {
  background-image: url('/images/sea-slug.png');
  border: 2px solid blue;
}

Installation

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-each

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-each') ])

Options

plugins

Type: object
Default: {}

Accepts two properties: afterEach and beforeEach

afterEach

Type: array Default: []

Plugins to be called after each iteration

beforeEach

Type: array Default: []

Plugins to be called before each iteration

require('postcss-each')({
  plugins: {
    afterEach: [
      require('postcss-at-rules-variables')
    ],
    beforeEach: [
      require('postcss-custom-properties')
    ]
  }
})

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

