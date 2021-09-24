PostCSS Discard

PostCSS plugin to discard rules by selector, RegExp, or @type. Also usable to generate a diff from two stylesheets

Usage

const discard = require ( 'postcss-discard' ); postcss([discard(options)]);

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

Name Type Description atrule String , RegExp , Function Match atrule like @font-face rule String , RegExp , Function Match rule like .big-background-image {...} decl String , RegExp , Function Match declarations css String CSS String or path to file containing css

You can also pass a filter function for any of the supported types. The function is invoked with two arguments (node, value).

node The currently processed AST node generated by postcss .

The currently processed AST node generated by . value Current value.

Return true if the element should be discarded.

Examples

Diffing stylesheets

postcss(discard({ css : 'STYLES TO BE REMOVED' })).process( 'ORIGINAL CSS' ).css;

Discard by specifying rules

.bg { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; background-image : url ( 'some/big/image.png' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'My awesome font' ; } @ media print { ...; }

postcss([ discard({ atrule : [ '@font-face' , /print/], }), ]);