postcss-discard

by Ben Zörb
2.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to discard rules, atrules or declarations by selector, RegExp or callback function

Documentation
23.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PostCSS Discard Build Status

PostCSS plugin to discard rules by selector, RegExp, or @type. Also usable to generate a diff from two stylesheets

Usage

const discard = require('postcss-discard');
postcss([discard(options)]);

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

NameTypeDescription
atruleString, RegExp, FunctionMatch atrule like @font-face
ruleString, RegExp, FunctionMatch rule like .big-background-image {...}
declString, RegExp, FunctionMatch declarations
cssStringCSS String or path to file containing css

You can also pass a filter function for any of the supported types. The function is invoked with two arguments (node, value).

  • node The currently processed AST node generated by postcss.
  • value Current value.

Return true if the element should be discarded.

Examples

Diffing stylesheets

postcss(discard({css: 'STYLES TO BE REMOVED'})).process('ORIGINAL CSS').css;

Discard by specifying rules

.bg {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  background-image: url('some/big/image.png');
}

@font-face {
  font-family: 'My awesome font';
}

@media print {
  ...;
}

postcss([
  discard({
    atrule: ['@font-face', /print/],
  }),
]);

.bg {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

