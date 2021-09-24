PostCSS plugin to discard rules by selector, RegExp, or @type. Also usable to generate a diff from two stylesheets
const discard = require('postcss-discard');
postcss([discard(options)]);
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|atrule
String,
RegExp,
Function
|Match atrule like
@font-face
|rule
String,
RegExp,
Function
|Match rule like
.big-background-image {...}
|decl
String,
RegExp,
Function
|Match declarations
|css
String
|CSS String or path to file containing css
You can also pass a filter function for any of the supported types. The function is invoked with two arguments (node, value).
node The currently processed AST node generated by
postcss.
value Current value.
Return true if the element should be discarded.
postcss(discard({css: 'STYLES TO BE REMOVED'})).process('ORIGINAL CSS').css;
.bg {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: url('some/big/image.png');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'My awesome font';
}
@media print {
...;
}
postcss([
discard({
atrule: ['@font-face', /print/],
}),
]);
.bg {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}