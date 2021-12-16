PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class

PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class lets you style by directionality using the :dir() pseudo-class in CSS, following the Selectors specification.

article h3:dir(rtl) { margin-right: 10px; } article h3:dir(ltr) { margin-left: 10px; } /* becomes */ [dir="rtl"] article h3 { margin-right: 10px; } [dir="ltr"] article h3 { margin-left: 10px; }

Maintaining Specificity

Using PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class will not impact selector weight, but it will require having at least one [dir] attribute in your HTML. If you don’t have any [dir] attributes, consider using the following JavaScript:

document .documentElement.dir= document .documentElement.dir|| 'ltr' ;

If you absolutely cannot add a [dir] attribute in your HTML or even force one via JavaScript, you can still work around this by presuming a direction in your CSS using the dir option, but understand that this will sometimes increase selector weight by one element ( html ).

Usage

Add PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class to your project:

npm install postcss-dir-pseudo-class --save-dev

Use PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class to process your CSS:

const postcssDirPseudoClass = require ( 'postcss-dir-pseudo-class' ); postcssDirPseudoClass.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssDirPseudoClass = require ( 'postcss-dir-pseudo-class' ); postcss([ postcssDirPseudoClass( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

dir

The dir option allows you presume a direction in your CSS. By default, this is not specified and you are required to include a direction [dir] attribute somewhere in your HTML, preferably on the html element.

Here’s an example of using the dir option to presume a left-to-right direction:

postcssDirPseudoClass({ dir : 'ltr' });

.example:dir(ltr) { margin-left: 10px; } .example:dir(rtl) { margin-right: 10px; } /* becomes */ html:not([dir="rtl"]) .example { margin-left: 10px; } [dir="rtl"] .example { margin-right: 10px; }

preserve

The preserve option determines whether the original :dir() rule should remain in the CSS. By default, the original rule is not preserved.

postcssDirPseudoClass({ preserve : true });