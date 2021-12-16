PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class lets you style by directionality using the
:dir()
pseudo-class in CSS, following the Selectors specification.
article h3:dir(rtl) {
margin-right: 10px;
}
article h3:dir(ltr) {
margin-left: 10px;
}
/* becomes */
[dir="rtl"] article h3 {
margin-right: 10px;
}
[dir="ltr"] article h3 {
margin-left: 10px;
}
Using PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class will not impact selector weight, but it will
require having at least one
[dir] attribute in your HTML. If you don’t have
any
[dir] attributes, consider using the following JavaScript:
// force at least one dir attribute (this can run at any time)
document.documentElement.dir=document.documentElement.dir||'ltr';
If you absolutely cannot add a
[dir] attribute in your HTML or even force one
via JavaScript, you can still work around this by presuming a direction in your
CSS using the
dir option, but understand that this will
sometimes increase selector weight by one element (
html).
Add PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class to your project:
npm install postcss-dir-pseudo-class --save-dev
Use PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class to process your CSS:
const postcssDirPseudoClass = require('postcss-dir-pseudo-class');
postcssDirPseudoClass.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssDirPseudoClass = require('postcss-dir-pseudo-class');
postcss([
postcssDirPseudoClass(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Dir Pseudo Class runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
dir option allows you presume a direction in your CSS. By default, this
is not specified and you are required to include a direction
[dir] attribute
somewhere in your HTML, preferably on the
html element.
Here’s an example of using the
dir option to presume a left-to-right
direction:
postcssDirPseudoClass({ dir: 'ltr' });
.example:dir(ltr) {
margin-left: 10px;
}
.example:dir(rtl) {
margin-right: 10px;
}
/* becomes */
html:not([dir="rtl"]) .example {
margin-left: 10px;
}
[dir="rtl"] .example {
margin-right: 10px;
}
The
preserve option determines whether the original
:dir() rule should
remain in the CSS. By default, the original rule is not preserved.
postcssDirPseudoClass({ preserve: true });
article h3:dir(rtl) {
margin-right: 10px;
}
article h3:dir(ltr) {
margin-left: 10px;
}
/* becomes */
[dir="rtl"] article h3 {
margin-right: 10px;
}
article h3:dir(rtl) {
margin-right: 10px;
}
[dir="ltr"] article h3 {
margin-left: 10px;
}
article h3:dir(ltr) {
margin-left: 10px;
}