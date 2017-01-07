Log execution time for each plugin in a PostCSS instance.

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-devtools --save-dev

Example

Load postcss-devtools into a PostCSS instance and it will wrap each plugin with a function that logs the time taken for the plugin to perform its required task. Note that this plugin must be used with the asynchronous API:

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var devtools = require ( 'postcss-devtools' ); var autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ); var css = 'h1 { color: red }' ; postcss([devtools(), autoprefixer()]).process(css).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Done.' ); });

API

options

precise

Type: boolean

Default: false

This adds extra precision to the times that are reported.

silent

Type: boolean

Default: false

Set this to true to use your own logger for the output of this module.

Print a summary spanning across all files. Note that you should set opts.silent to true to avoid outputting more than is necessary when calling this function.

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var devtools = require ( 'postcss-devtools' )({ silent : true }); var autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ); var cssOne = 'h1 { color: red }' ; var cssTwo = 'h1 { color: blue }' ; Promise .all( [ postcss([devtools, autoprefixer()]).process(cssOne), postcss([devtools, autoprefixer()]).process(cssTwo) ] ).then( () => { console .log( 'Done.' ); devtools.printSummary(); });

Usage

