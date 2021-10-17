PostCSS plugin to define and use custom properties. Not to be confused with the CSS Custom Properties specification which are really variables.
Please see the Compatibility wiki page for use with other plugins.
/* Input */
size: $height $width {
height: $height;
width: $width;
}
size: $size {
height: $size;
width: $size;
}
.rectangle {
size: 50px 100px;
}
.square {
size: 50px;
}
/* Output */
.rectangle {
height: 50px;
width: 100px;
}
.square {
height: 50px;
width: 50px;
}
There must be a minimum of one space after the semicolon for property definitions; otherwise, it will just appear as a psuedo-selector.
Properties – including native ones – can be redefined. The placement of property definitions matter as they are not hoisted.
Properties can also be overloaded as the parameter quantity forms part of the property's signature.
syntax
The syntax is customisable by providing an object. The following are the available syntax options:
|Syntax
|Types
|Default
|Comment
|atrule
boolean
string
false
true for
@property or a
string to specify the
atrule name
|parameter
string
'$'
|sets the parameter prefix within the signature
|property
string
''
|sets the prefix for property invocation
|separator
string
':'
|sets the name/parameter separator within the signature. Cannot be set to
'' if not an
atrule
|variable
string
'$'
|sets the parameter prefix within the body
As an example, the following syntax options:
properties({
syntax: {
atrule: true,
parameter: '',
property: '+',
separator: ''
}
});
Will be able to parse:
@property size height width {
height: $height;
width: $width;
}
.rectangle {
+size: 50px 100px;
}
The above is useful if one is concerned about not being able to discern custom properties from native ones.
postcss([ require('postcss-define-property') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.