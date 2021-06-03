openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-custom-selectors

by postcss
6.0.0 (see all)

Use Custom Selectors in CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Custom Selectors PostCSS

NPM Version CSS Standard Status Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Custom Selectors lets you use Custom Selectors in CSS, following the CSS Extensions specification.

@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;

article :--heading + p {
  margin-top: 0;
}

/* becomes */

article h1 + p, article h2 + p, article h3 + p {}

Usage

Add PostCSS Custom Selectors to your project:

npm install postcss-custom-selectors --save-dev

Use PostCSS Custom Selectors to process your CSS:

const postcssCustomSelectors = require('postcss-custom-selectors');

postcssCustomSelectors.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssCustomSelectors = require('postcss-custom-selectors');

postcss([
  postcssCustomSelectors(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Custom Selectors runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether custom selectors and rules using custom selectors should be preserved in their original form.

@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;

article :--heading + p {
  margin-top: 0;
}

/* becomes */

article h1 + p, article h2 + p, article h3 + p {}

article :--heading + p {}

importFrom

The importFrom option specifies sources where custom selectors can be imported from, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed objects.

postcssCustomSelectors({
  importFrom: 'path/to/file.css' // => @custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
});

article :--heading + p {
  margin-top: 0;
}

/* becomes */

article h1 + p, article h2 + p, article h3 + p {}

Multiple sources can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, functions, and objects will need to namespace custom selectors using the customProperties or custom-properties key.

postcssCustomSelectors({
  importFrom: [
    'path/to/file.css',
    'and/then/this.js',
    'and/then/that.json',
    {
      customSelectors: { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' }
    },
    () => {
      const customProperties = { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' };

      return { customProperties };
    }
  ]
});

exportTo

The exportTo option specifies destinations where custom selectors can be exported to, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed objects.

postcssCustomSelectors({
  exportTo: 'path/to/file.css' // @custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
});

Multiple destinations can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, and objects will need to namespace custom selectors using the customProperties or custom-properties key.

const cachedObject = { customSelectors: {} };

postcssCustomSelectors({
  exportTo: [
    'path/to/file.css',   // @custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
    'and/then/this.js',   // module.exports = { customSelectors: { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' } }
    'and/then/this.mjs',  // export const customSelectors = { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' } }
    'and/then/that.json', // { "custom-selectors": { ":--heading": "h1, h2, h3" } }
    cachedObject,
    customProperties => {
      customProperties    // { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' }
    }
  ]
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial