PostCSS Custom Media lets you use Custom Media Queries in CSS, following the CSS Media Queries specification.
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@media (--small-viewport) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
/* becomes */
@media (max-width: 30em) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
Add PostCSS Custom Media to your project:
npm install postcss-custom-media --save-dev
Use PostCSS Custom Media to process your CSS:
const postcssCustomMedia = require('postcss-custom-media');
postcssCustomMedia.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssCustomMedia = require('postcss-custom-media');
postcss([
postcssCustomMedia(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Custom Media runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
preserve option determines whether custom media and atrules using custom
media should be preserved in their original form.
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@media (--small-viewport) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
/* becomes */
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@media (max-width: 30em) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
@media (--small-viewport) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
The
importFrom option specifies sources where custom media can be imported
from, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed
objects.
postcssCustomMedia({
importFrom: 'path/to/file.css' // => @custom-selector --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
});
@media (max-width: 30em) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
@media (--small-viewport) {
/* styles for small viewport */
}
Multiple sources can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the
order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, functions, and objects
will need to namespace custom media using the
customMedia or
custom-media key.
postcssCustomMedia({
importFrom: [
'path/to/file.css',
'and/then/this.js',
'and/then/that.json',
{
customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' }
},
() => {
const customMedia = { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' };
return { customMedia };
}
]
});
The
exportTo option specifies destinations where custom media can be exported
to, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed
objects.
postcssCustomMedia({
exportTo: 'path/to/file.css' // @custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
});
Multiple destinations can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed
in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, and objects will
need to namespace custom media using the
customMedia or
custom-media key.
const cachedObject = { customMedia: {} };
postcssCustomMedia({
exportTo: [
'path/to/file.css', // @custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
'and/then/this.js', // module.exports = { customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' } }
'and/then/this.mjs', // export const customMedia = { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' } }
'and/then/that.json', // { "custom-media": { "--small-viewport": "(max-width: 30em)" } }
cachedObject,
customMedia => {
customMedia // { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' }
}
]
});