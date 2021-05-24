openbase logo
postcss-custom-media-with-spaces

by postcss
8.0.0 (see all)

Use Custom Media Queries in CSS, following the CSS Media Queries specification

Readme

PostCSS Custom Media PostCSS

NPM Version CSS Standard Status Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Custom Media lets you use Custom Media Queries in CSS, following the CSS Media Queries specification.

@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);

@media (--small-viewport) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

/* becomes */

@media (max-width: 30em) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Custom Media to your project:

npm install postcss-custom-media --save-dev

Use PostCSS Custom Media to process your CSS:

const postcssCustomMedia = require('postcss-custom-media');

postcssCustomMedia.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssCustomMedia = require('postcss-custom-media');

postcss([
  postcssCustomMedia(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Custom Media runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether custom media and atrules using custom media should be preserved in their original form.

@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);

@media (--small-viewport) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

/* becomes */

@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);

@media (max-width: 30em) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

@media (--small-viewport) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

importFrom

The importFrom option specifies sources where custom media can be imported from, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed objects.

postcssCustomMedia({
  importFrom: 'path/to/file.css' // => @custom-selector --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
});

@media (max-width: 30em) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

@media (--small-viewport) {
  /* styles for small viewport */
}

Multiple sources can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, functions, and objects will need to namespace custom media using the customMedia or custom-media key.

postcssCustomMedia({
  importFrom: [
    'path/to/file.css',
    'and/then/this.js',
    'and/then/that.json',
    {
      customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' }
    },
    () => {
      const customMedia = { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' };

      return { customMedia };
    }
  ]
});

exportTo

The exportTo option specifies destinations where custom media can be exported to, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed objects.

postcssCustomMedia({
  exportTo: 'path/to/file.css' // @custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
});

Multiple destinations can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, and objects will need to namespace custom media using the customMedia or custom-media key.

const cachedObject = { customMedia: {} };

postcssCustomMedia({
  exportTo: [
    'path/to/file.css',   // @custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
    'and/then/this.js',   // module.exports = { customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' } }
    'and/then/this.mjs',  // export const customMedia = { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' } }
    'and/then/that.json', // { "custom-media": { "--small-viewport": "(max-width: 30em)" } }
    cachedObject,
    customMedia => {
      customMedia    // { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' }
    }
  ]
});

See example exports written to CSS, JS, MJS, and JSON.

