postcss-cssstats

by cssstats
1.0.0 (see all)

A PostCSS plugin for cssstats

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

112

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postcss-cssstats Build Status

A PostCSS plugin for cssstats.

Installation

npm install --save postcss-cssstats

Usage

This plugin will return a cssstats object in the callback which can be used for css analysis. For more information on the stats object see the cssstats documentation.

var postcss = require('postcss');
var cssstats = require('postcss-cssstats');

var output = postcss([
  cssstats(function(stats) {
    console.log(stats);
  })
]).process(css);

Usage with Gulp.js

gulp.task('cssstats', function() {
    var cssstats = require('postcss-cssstats');
    var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
    return gulp
        .src('app/_design/less/index.css')
        .pipe(
            postcss([
                cssstats(
                    function(stats) {
                        console.log(stats);
                    }
                )
            ])
        );
});

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

