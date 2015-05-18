A PostCSS plugin for cssstats.

Installation

npm install --save postcss-cssstats

Usage

This plugin will return a cssstats object in the callback which can be used for css analysis. For more information on the stats object see the cssstats documentation.

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var cssstats = require ( 'postcss-cssstats' ); var output = postcss([ cssstats( function ( stats ) { console .log(stats); }) ]).process(css);

Usage with Gulp.js

gulp.task( 'cssstats' , function ( ) { var cssstats = require ( 'postcss-cssstats' ); var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); return gulp .src( 'app/_design/less/index.css' ) .pipe( postcss([ cssstats( function ( stats ) { console .log(stats); } ) ]) ); });

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).