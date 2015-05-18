A PostCSS plugin for cssstats.
npm install --save postcss-cssstats
This plugin will return a cssstats object in the callback which can be used for css analysis. For more information on the stats object see the cssstats documentation.
var postcss = require('postcss');
var cssstats = require('postcss-cssstats');
var output = postcss([
cssstats(function(stats) {
console.log(stats);
})
]).process(css);
gulp.task('cssstats', function() {
var cssstats = require('postcss-cssstats');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
return gulp
.src('app/_design/less/index.css')
.pipe(
postcss([
cssstats(
function(stats) {
console.log(stats);
}
)
])
);
});
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.